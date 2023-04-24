scorecardresearch
Hauritz expects improved Ireland showing in second Test against Sri Lanka

By Agency News Desk

Galle, April 23 (IANS) Ireland spin bowling coach Nathan Hauritz is backing his slow bowlers to produce an improved performance in the second Test against Sri Lanka starting here on Monday.

Last week’s first Test was a one-sided affair as four Sri Lanka batters scored centuries and Ireland’s spinners struggled to adjust to the conditions as the hosts cruised to an emphatic innings and 280-run victory.

But Hauritz is confident Ireland will be more competitive when the second and final Test of the series commences on Monday, especially if his team has some luck at the toss and gets the chance to bat first.

“If we get the opportunity to bat first and put a good score on the board I’ll back our spinners to create problems and it will be interesting to see how their (Sri Lanka) batters play against us. But bowling first in these conditions is honestly the hardest thing you can ever do as a spinner,” Hauritz was quoted as saying by ICC in a report on its website.

“We bowled too many short balls (during the first Test), we have to get them (Sri Lanka batters) onto the front foot and put the pressure.

“We have to be patient and disciplined and land the ball in the right areas.”

Ireland will be boosted by the inclusion of experienced batter Paul Stirling for the second Test, while Hauritz — who represented Australia on 78 occasions — hinted at the possibility of adding young left-arm spinner Matthew Humphreys for his Test debut.

Experienced all-rounder George Dockrell worked tirelessly alongside fellow spinners Andy McBrine and Ben White during the opening Test, but Hauritz thinks Humphreys can make an impression if given an opportunity against Sri Lanka’s talented batting line-up.

“He (Humphreys) will be as ready as he ever will be,” Hauritz noted.

“He has bowled a lot of balls over the past three or four weeks when he got the chance to play a bit of international cricket in one-dayers and T20 cricket and we need the ball spinning away (from the right-handers).”

–IANS

bsk

