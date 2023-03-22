scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

He is learning the 50-over game: Dravid shrugs off concerns about Suryakumar's poor form

By News Bureau

Chennai, March 21 (IANS) India coach Rahul Dravid brushed aside the concerns around the recent form of Suryakumar Yadav in the ongoing ODI series against Australia, saying that the Mumbai batter is learning the 50-over game a little bit.

Surya has got two golden ducks against sizzling Mitchell Starc in the first two ODIs against Australia as Shreyas Iyer’s replacement at the crucial No.4 position so far in the series.

“Obviously, it’s unfortunate for Shreyas to get injured — he’s one of those guys we think will bat for us at No.4 and he has been given a lot of time in that position. Not really concerned so much about Suryakumar. You have got two first-ballers against two pretty good balls,” Dravid said in the pre-match presser of the series decider.

Dravid further added that the middle-order batter has played a lot of T20 cricket but hasn’t had the chance to play in ODI tournaments.

Since making his List A and T20 debuts, the Mumbai batter has played nearly double the number of games in the shortest format — 242 compared to 124 List A games, with 123 of them at high-octane in the IPL.

Even at the international level, Suryakumar has played more than twice the number of T20Is (48) than ODIs (22).

“One of the things about Surya is he is also learning the 50-over game a little bit. The T20 game is slightly different. Even though he hadn’t played for India for a long time, in T20 cricket, he played nearly ten years of IPL, and a lot of IPL cricket, which is a tournament that is like international cricket,” Dravid said.

“He has played a lot of high-pressure T20 games but in one-day cricket, there’s no equivalent tournament in domestic cricket, you’ll have to play Vijay Hazare Trophy and all that.

“Even though he has played a lot of T20 cricket, I think he has not played a lot of one-day cricket. We just need to give him some time and be patient with him. We certainly see the upside of him doing well, which is very good for the side,” he added.

–IANS

bc/bsk

Previous article
La Liga: Sevilla confirm Mendilibar, while Elche name Beccacece as new coach
This May Also Interest You
Sports

La Liga: Sevilla confirm Mendilibar, while Elche name Beccacece as new coach

Sports

Klassen hammers 119 not out as South Africa beat Windies in record run-chase, level series

Sports

WPL 2023: Capsey's all-round show helps Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz, reach final

Sports

Asian Kho Kho C'ship: India's dominance continues on Day 2

Sports

WPL 2023: Tahila McGrath's 58 not out helps UP Warriorz to 138/6

Sports

Chennai pitch will favour Team India, Starc might not be as effective due to lack of swing: Wasim Jaffer

Sports

3rd ODI: We've narrowed it down to 17-18 players for 2023 ODI World Cup: Dravid

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi reports 83 fresh Covid infections, positivity rate rises to 5.83%

Health & Lifestyle

IISc study shows enhanced recombination boosting spread of SARS-CoV-2

News

Vardhan Puri reminisces late Satish Kaushik's words on 'Nautanki' sets

Sports

Top Indians in fray in Duncan Taylor Black Bull Challenge, promoted by golf legend Nick Faldo

Sports

WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians take provisional top spot with 4-wicket win over RCB

Sports

3rd ODI: Focus on batters as India, Australia go into series decider at Chepauk

News

Kabir Bedi is sage Kashyapa in Samantha starrer 'Shaakuntalam', reveal makers

News

Abhishek Nigam: I mostly perform my own stunts

Sports

Gaurika, Rhea share lead after first round in seventh leg of WPGT

News

Newsense Season 1 is hard-hitting take on 90's media in Andhra, teaser released

News

There was never a war between long-format and short-format creators: Ashish Chanchlani

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US