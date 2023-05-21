scorecardresearch
Heavy rains lash B'luru; RCB vs Gujarat Titan match may be affected

By Agency News Desk

Bengaluru, May 21 (IANS) Heavy rains have started lashing Bengaluru on Sunday later in the day, casting aspersions on crucial RCB versus Gujarat Titans IPL match scheduled to be held in Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Heavy rains with thunder forced people to stay indoors on the weekend. The rains have also caused inconvenience to the two-wheelers. Many parts of the city witnessed rainfall with hailstones.

Many arterial roads where the white topping work is taken up have turned into pools. The rains have lashed regions of Bengaluru Central District. The city outskirts have also witnessed heavy downpours.

Thousands of cricket lovers, especially RCB fans, who were celebrating since morning to witness the most crucial match are concerned. They are praying to be allowed to watch the game which is expected to be a nail-biting one.

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
Pacer Ollie Robinson down with 'sore ankle' as England face latest injury scare ahead of Ireland Test
Jayaprakash re-elected unanimously as President of Swimming Federation of India
