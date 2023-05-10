scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Hockey India name 18-member national team for Women's Jr Asia Cup, Preeti to lead

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) Hockey India on Wednesday named the 18-member Indian Junior Women’s Team for the prestigious Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 scheduled to begin from 2nd June in Kakamigahara, Japan.

The Indian Junior Women will be up against Korea, Malaysia, Chinese Taipei and Uzbekistan in Pool A during the group stage while Pool B consists of hosts Japan, China, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong China and Indonesia. The Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 is a crucial event for the Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team as the top three nations from the tournament will qualify to the FIH Junior Women’s Hockey World Cup 2023.

India’s campaign will be spearheaded by Captain Preeti while Deepika has been named the Vice Captain. Goalkeepers Madhuri Kindo and Aditi Maheshwari have been named in the squad along with defenders Mahima Tete, Preeti, Neelam, Ropni Kumari and Anjali Barwa. The midfield consists of Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Manju Chorsiya, Jyoti Chhatri, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sujata Kujur and Manashri Narendra Shedage.

India’s forward line will see the experienced Mumtaz Khan, Vice Captain Deepika and Deepika Soreng lead the charge along with newcomers Annu and Sunelita Toppo.

Speaking about the team and the campaign, Chief Coach Janneke Schopman said, “It wasn’t easy to select the 18 players for the Junior Asia Cup. The group of players are on par with each other but I think we selected a strong team for the Junior Asia Cup. There is lots of talent in India and it’s great that these young players get a chance to show themselves on the international stage.”

“With Junior World Cup qualification at stake we know we will have to compete every second but I’m excited to see where this team can go,” she added.

India will begin their campaign against Uzbekistan on June 3 followed by a match against Malaysia on June 5. They will take on Korea on June 6 followed by a match against Chinese Taipei. The Semis will be held on June 10 while the Final will be played on June 11.

Indian Junior Women’s Team:

Goalkeepers: Madhuri Kindo, Aditi Maheshwari,

Defenders: MahimaTete, Preeti (C), Neelam, Ropni Kumari, Anjali Barwa,

Midfielders: Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Manju Chorsiya, Jyoti Chhatri, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sujata Kujur, Manashri Narendra Shedage,

Forwards: Mumtaz Khan, Deepika (VC), Deepika Soreng, Annu, Sunelita Toppo

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Rista Rista' starring Mohsin Khan, Divya Agarwal is a romantic, peppy track
Next article
Tom Hanks disses Hollywood's 'cry-babies', 'train wrecks' in his book
This May Also Interest You
News

Tom Hanks disses Hollywood's 'cry-babies', 'train wrecks' in his book

News

'Rista Rista' starring Mohsin Khan, Divya Agarwal is a romantic, peppy track

Sports

IPL 2023: CSK felicitates Elephant caregivers Bomman, Bellie and Oscar-winning director Kartiki Gonsalves

Technology

Puresight Systems appoints Pranjit Hazarika as its CEO

Technology

Twitter introduces new features in DMs, will soon launch voice, video chat

Sports

IPL 2023: Competition is very tight; need to keep this momentum rolling, says Jason Behrendorff

News

Mammootty starts shooting for crime drama 'Bazooka'

Health & Lifestyle

Man held for selling fake injections to cancer patients

News

Matthew McConaughey to star in 'The Rivals Of Amziah King'

Sports

Court seeks Delhi Police's status report on sexual harassment case against WFI chief

Technology

'Unacceptable breach and violation of privacy': MoS IT warns Big Tech

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kriti Sanon flaunts 24 karat gold print saree; sits on the floor at Adipurush trailer launch

Sports

I've got to find a way to balance all these different things: Pat Cummins on coping with burnout in 2017

News

Robert De Niro welcomes 7th child months before 80th birthday

News

Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah & Roshan Mathew to headline thriller film 'Ulajh'

Sports

Ireland-Bangladesh first ODI washout gives South Africa direct qualification ticket to World Cup

Sports

Connected TV scores high with 88 ad spots per match on IPL's English feed

Sports

IPL 2023: They need to hold Suryakumar Yadav's bat from behind or hold his legs, such is his form, says Zaheer Khan

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US