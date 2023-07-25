Hockey India names 18-member men's squad for Asian Champions Trophy 2023

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) Hockey India on Tuesday announced the 18-member men’s squad for the Asian Champions Trophy 2023, which will be held at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai from August 3 to 12.

The Asian Champions Trophy will also serve as a preparation event for the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023.

The team will continue to be led by ace drag-flicker and defender Harmanpreet Singh while prolific midfielder Hardik Singh will be his deputy.

PR Sreejesh and Krishan Bahadur Pathak have been named as the designated goalkeepers, while Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, and Amit Rohidas have been named as defenders.

The midfield will be led by Hardik, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, and Nilakanta Sharma with Manpreet Singh returning to the midfield after previously being listed as a defender during the European leg of the Pro League.

Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, and S Karthi comprised the forward line. These forwards are capable of scoring crucial goals, creating scoring chances, and applying relentless pressure on the opposing defence.

India will face Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan, and China during the Pool stage of the tournament.

Speaking on the team selection, chief Coach Craig Fulton said: “We have carefully chosen a squad that has the potential to go on and give a good account of themselves Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023.”

“The squad selected has a blend of some youth and experience. It’s an exciting phase for the squad as we start the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation- International Tournament in Spain tomorrow and post this tournament fly directly to Chennai to play at home in the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023. The players selected are excited at the opportunity and look forward to playing in front of their passionate home fans,” he added.

India squad:

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (capt), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas

Midfielders: Hardik Singh (vice-captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh

Forwards: Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, S Karthi.

