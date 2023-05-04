scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Hockey India names team for Men's Junior Asia Cup in Oman

By Agency News Desk

Bengaluru, May 4 (IANS) Hockey India on Thursday named the 18-member Indian junior men’s hockey team for the upcoming men’s Junior Asia Cup 2023, set to be held in Salalah, Oman from May 23 to June 1.

This will be a qualifying event for the forthcoming FIH Junior Men’s World Cup in Malaysia this December and will see India grouped in pool A along with nemesis Pakistan, Japan, Thailand and Chinese Taipei while Korea, Malaysia, Oman, Bangladesh and Uzbekistan are grouped in pool B.

The Indian junior men’s team features an experienced mix of players who have in the past played the previous edition of FIH Junior World Cup in 2021 held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha as well as in 10th Sultan of Johor Cup 2022 where India clinched the title.

Uttam Singh has been named the captain with Boby Singh Dhami as the vice-captain of the squad.

Mohith HS and Himwaan Sihag have been named as goalkeepers while Shardanand Tiwari, Rohit, Amandeep Lakra, Amir Ali and Yogember Rawat will form India’s defence.

The midfield will see the experienced Vishnukant Singh who had a fantastic outing during the recently-held FIH Hockey Pro League in Rourkela. He will be joined by Rajinder Singh, Poovanna CB, Amandeep and Sunit Lakra while Boby Singh Dhami, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Aditya Lalage, Uttam Singh, Sudeep Chirmako and Angad Bir Singh have been named in the forward line.

“We have a fairly experienced team with some of the players also having made their Senior debut in the recent tournaments. Winning the Sultan of Johor Cup was a big motivating factor and the team is very well prepared for this tournament,” said Indian junior men’s coach CR Kumar, in a media release.

“We have gone through two preparatory and two competition cycles which have helped the players gain the right amount of exposure. With the Senior team also based out of the same camp here at SAI, Bengaluru, we were able to get ample experience playing matches against them. The team is upbeat and we look to finish on the top,” he added.

India Squad:

Goalkeepers: Mohith H S, Himwaan Sihag

Defenders: Shardanand Tiwari, Rohit, Amandeep Lakra, Amir Ali, Yogember Rawat

Midfielders: Vishnukant Singh, Rajinder Singh, Poovanna C B, Amandeep, Sunit Lakra

Forwards: Boby Singh Dhami (VC), Araijeet Singh Hundal, Aditya Lalage, Uttam Singh (C), Sudeep Chirmako and Angad Bir Singh

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
At $26 bn, M&E industry 10% above pre-pandemic mark; movies still at 90% in 2022
Next article
PC discusses botched up nose job, losing 3 films during dark phase
This May Also Interest You
News

PC discusses botched up nose job, losing 3 films during dark phase

News

At $26 bn, M&E industry 10% above pre-pandemic mark; movies still at 90% in 2022

News

'Mood Kharaab' trailer has Biswa Kalyan Rath ranting about Metaverse

News

Amid pressure to quit 'The View', Whoopi Goldberg starts writing graphic novel

Sports

Wrestler Geeta Phogat, husband detained at Delhi's Singhu border

Sports

PSG condemn fans' 'intolerable and insulting' actions outside Neymar's house, club's headquarters

Technology

81% firms facing shortage in 'power' tech skills globally in AI era

News

Football fanboy Ranveer Singh soaks in Premier League action, meets legends of the game

Technology

Microsoft announces new AI-powered features to Bing, Edge

Sports

DCP denies police being drunk and using force against protesting wrestlers

Technology

Hiring for more than Rs 50 lakh per annum jobs in Indian startups down by 80%

Health & Lifestyle

Gurugram: Brain-dead man gives new lease of life to 5 people

Sports

Protesting wrestlers offer to return medals, govt honours after police manhandling

News

Sai Dharam Tej-starrer ‘Virupaksha’ to be released in theatres in Hindi on this date

Health & Lifestyle

'No halts': Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway becomes a 'killer' with 95 deaths in 5 months

Sports

IPL 2023: Ishan Kishan coming to form is a massive boost for Mumbai Indians, says Tom Moody

Technology

Novel diagnostic test developed for global pandemic in frogs

Sports

IPL 2023: How a surprise call from RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar got Kedar Jadhav into the side

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US