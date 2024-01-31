scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Sports

Hockey5s Men’s WC: India beat Egypt 6-4 to finish fifth

Agency News Desk
By Agency News Desk
Muscat, Jan 31 (IANS) In the final encounter of the FIH Hockey5s Men’s World Cup Oman 2024, the Indian Men’s Hockey Team clinched an exciting 6-4 triumph over Egypt in Muscat, Oman, on Wednesday, securing a fifth-place finish in the tournament.

Goals for India were contributed by Mohammed Raheel (8’), Pawan Rajbhar (9’), Maninder Singh (10’, 23’), Mandeep Mor (11’), and Uttam Singh (13’), while for Egypt, Captain Amr Sayed (14’, 19’), Mostafa Ragab (23’), and Karim Atef (24’) found the back of the net.

India dominated from the outset, with Mohammed Raheel (8’) and Pawan Rajbhar (9’) scoring early to establish a 2-0 lead. The momentum continued as Maninder Singh (10’), Mandeep Mor (11’), and Uttam Singh (13’) added goals in quick succession, extending India’s advantage.

Facing an unfavourable scoreline, Egypt intensified their attacks, and Captain Amr Sayed (14’, 19’) secured two goals, keeping his team in contention. Despite this, India maintained a 5-2 lead at halftime.

The second half saw Egypt launching aggressive attacks to stage a comeback, but it was Maninder Singh (23’) who scored again, giving India a 6-2 advantage.

Meanwhile, Egypt netted quick goals through Mostafa Ragab (23’) and Karim Atef (24’), following which India shifted focus to defense and ball possession, which ultimately helped them register a 6-4 victory.

–IANS

hs/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
