Honduras name squad for Nations League quarterfinal

Tegucigalpa, Nov 9 (IANS) Honduras manager Reinaldo Rueda has included six Europe-based players in his squad for the team’s CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal against Mexico, the local federation said.

Among those named were Getafe forward Anthony Lozano, Celtic attacker Luis Palma and Leira striker Bryan Rochez, reports Xinhua.

They were joined by Rigoberto Rivas (Hatayspor), Alberth Elis (Girondins) and Deybi Flores (Fehervar).

The 26-man squad also includes eight players belonging to Major League Soccer (MLS) clubs in the United States and Canada.

Honduras will host Mexico in Tegucigalpa on November 17 before the teams meet again in the return leg at Mexico City’s Azteca stadium four days later.

–IANS

cs/bc