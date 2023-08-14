scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

'If Pakistan can play in India, why can't we,' asks Hockey India's secretary general after Asian Champions Trophy

By Agency News Desk
'If Pakistan can play in India, why can't we,' asks Hockey India's secretary general after Asian Champions Trophy
Amritsar: Pakistan's Hockey team players arrive in India

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) With Pakistan scheduled to host one of the Olympic Qualifying Events for Paris 2024, India may have to visit the country if the team fails to grab a direct berth from the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. Pakistan is set to host an international hockey event after nearly 19 years and eight teams will compete in Lahore from January 13 to 24 next year. The event in Lahore will offer three berths to the Paris Olympic Games next year.

With this scenario in mind, Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh has said that if the Pakistan hockey team can visit India for the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai, which ended on Sunday, the Men in Blue should also be allowed to cross the border to play hockey there.

“The Pakistan team has come here to play then why can’t we (go there)? Sports Minister is very clear on this that there will be no hindrance to tournaments like this. Cricket is cricket and hockey is hockey,” Bhola Nath Singh said in a press conference.

“If needed I will speak to the government after all it is a question of the Olympics. I don’t think there will be any hindrance to this. The rest is up to the Pakistan government and how they organize a tournament. How is the security there?” said Bhola Nath Singh.

India had last visited Pakistan in February 2006 for the 8th Indo-Pak hockey series to play three matches in Lahore, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi. The teams have since then played only in FIH events in India — the World Cup in New Delhi in 2010, the Champions Trophy in Bhubaneswar in 2014 and the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai this year.

Bhola Nath Singh’s statement has stirred the hornets’ nest in India as there has been a lot of opposition to any bilateral sporting exchanges with Pakistan.

On Monday, former FIH and IOA president Narinder Batra blamed current FIH chief Tayyab Ikram for the International Hockey Federation picking Pakistan as the host of an important event like Olympic Qualifiers.

Batra alleged that Pakistan “as a matter of their State/government Policy Recruit’s, trains, gives weapons, and exports terrorists and human bombs across the world & India is facing it since late 1970’s.”

He had also raised the same issues when Pakistan was picked as host and reiterated it after Bhola Nath Singh made his comments on the sidelines of the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai.

–IANS

bsk

4
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
132nd Durand Cup: Champions Bengaluru FC held by Indian Air Force Football Team 1-1
Next article
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Fans trend ‘HISTORIC WILDCARD ELVISH’
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Golf: Glover wins back-to-back titles, Matsuyama among 5 Asians make it to second play-offs event

Health & Lifestyle

WHO, Ayush Ministry to host global summit on traditional medicine

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Fans trend ‘HISTORIC WILDCARD ELVISH’

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Champions Bengaluru FC held by Indian Air Force Football Team 1-1

News

The Vaccine War: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi to showcase Indian scientists’ glory globally

News

Tutti Frutti: celebrating the incredible partnership between ‘warriors on two legs and four’

Health & Lifestyle

Earphone addiction driving hearing and speech disorders in Indians: Report

News

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari cherishes the art of storytelling by announcing ‘Roots’

Technology

Tesla to build new '1st of its kind' data centres

News

Elvish Yadav Vs Abhishek Malhan: Who will win the trophy of Bigg Boss OTT 2? Vote here

Technology

Indian-origin scientist makes plant-based meat more juicy with no fat

Technology

Researchers find no evidence that game play time limits for minors in China reduce longer play

Technology

CoinDesk to slash workforce ahead of potential sale: Report

News

'Bigg Boss 11' alum Puneesh Sharma says industry has not been nice to me

Health & Lifestyle

Crohn’s disease to surpass 1.6 mn diagnosed cases in 2032 globally: Report

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Palak Purswani is 'finale ready'

Sports

Dewald Brevis, Keshav Maharaj picked for South Africa's white-ball tour of Australia

Technology

Asus ROG Ally excels in gaming as well as in providing OTT entertainment: Arnold Su 

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US