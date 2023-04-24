scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Im- Mitchell settle for 6th place at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

By Agency News Desk

New Orleans, April 24 (IANS) Korean star Sungjae Im grabbed his sixth Top-10 finish of the ongoing season even as his dream of a fairy-tale finish with American partner Keith Mitchell failed to materialise. Im and Mitchell settled for solo sixth place at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, five shots behind winners Nick Hardy and Davis Riley.

The final day belonged to Hardy and Riley as they celebrated their maiden PGA TOUR victory together after combining brilliantly for a flawless 65 which included five birdies on the home stretch.

Im and Mitchell, partnering for the first time in the only PGA TOUR tournament to feature a two-man team competition, started the final round at TPC Louisiana one off the lead and were very much in the title hunt until a back nine stumble as they signed for a closing 72.

Korean duo, Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim produced the best-ever result by an all-Asian team with a tie for seventh place since the tournament became a team event in 2017. They closed out with a 68 in the Foursomes (alternate shot) format. Countrymen Byeong Hun An/S.H. Kim shot a final round 71 to finish in a six-way tie for 13th place.

American-Indian Sahith Theegala and Justin Suh finished in a tie for 23rd.

The 25-year-old Im and Mitchell, 31, have been the story of the week after forging an unlikely pairing. Despite Im’s limited English, they were clearly enjoying themselves throughout the week to contend for a win. Im and Mitchell turned in 34 with birdies on the first hole and eighth hole but dropped bogeys on Hole Nos. 10, 12 and 15 against another birdie on 13 as their challenge faded down the stretch.

The finish was Im’s sixth top-10 of the season and propelled him from 28th to 20th on the latest FedExCup standings following his tied second finish in the season-long race last year.

Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim, who enjoyed a memorable match win together at the Presidents Cup last September, ended their week on a strong note with five birdies against a lone bogey on their card to finish on 23-under 265, seven strokes behind the winners. Tom and Si Woo climbed to 13th and 17th place respectively on the FedExCup standings.

Hardy, 27, and Riley, 26, closed out the tournament with a record score of 30-under 258, two shots ahead of second-placed Adam Hadwin and Nick Taylor of Canada.

Defending champion Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay finished tied fourth after closing with a 66 where their combined scores in the more difficult Foursomes format were lower than the Four-ball format during the week.

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Swiatek wins second straight WTA Stuttgart title
Next article
Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara honoured at Sydney Cricket Ground
This May Also Interest You
Sports

You'll only realise how much he's missed when he goes: Morgan on Dhoni

Sports

Ahmedabad Open golf: Jamal Hossain chips his way to title, breaks four-year-long victory-drought

News

When son Jehangir served Kareena Kapoor breakfast

Technology

Indian diet, tea and turmeric lowered Covid severity, deaths: ICMR study

Technology

Google to let users co-present Slides in Meet

News

Fahmaan Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nikki Tamboli recreate the iconic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai pose

Technology

Musk's wealth nosedives $12.6 bn after chaos at SpaceX, Tesla, Twitter

News

K-Pop Star Moonbin of Boy Band ASTRO passes away at 25

Technology

GIGABYTE unveils new series of premium laptops in India

Box Office

Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ rakes in an underwhelming Rs 15.81 cr on Day 1

Sports

Super Cup: Rane, Chhetri take Bengaluru FC to final with 2-0 win over Jamshedpur FC

Health & Lifestyle

Covid jab for kids: Parents worry about long-term risks, responsibility

Sports

'Rockstar' Hardik Pandya gave me the biggest headaches as England coach: Paul Collingwood

News

Matthew McConaughey turns into self-help guru for online seminar

News

Shawn Mendes spotted picking up flowers before date night with Camila Cabello

News

Vibhav Roy left his 'privileged job' in Australia to become an actor

Health & Lifestyle

UP records highest Covid spike in 10 months

Lyrics

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – O Balle Balle Song Lyrics starring Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US