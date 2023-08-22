Increasing quality of broadcasting has always been AIFF's endeavour: Shaji Prabhakaran

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) On August 10, several I-League clubs had shot a letter to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) putting forward a few proposals regarding free broadcasting of I-League matches, which has been a contemptuous issue since long. The clubs requested the Federation to consider the proposals with a commitment for the betterment of Indian football.

Earlier this year, the Super Cup qualifying round matches, in which mostly I-League teams were involved, were not telecast, prompting the clubs to express their displeasure over the ‘step-motherly’ treatment meted out to them.Last year, the AIFF had charged broadcasting fees from all the I-League clubs.

In the letter addressed to the AIFF, several I-League clubs urged for a transparent broadcasting and open tender process.

IANS spoke to Shaji Prabhakaran, the Secretary General of AIFF, to ascertain as to what decision the Federation is going to take about the broadcasting of I-League matches and whether the proposals of the I-League clubs are acceptable to the game’s governing body.

Confirming that a letter to this effect has been received, Prabhakaran said that the Federation regularly gets such letters from the clubs suggesting different proposals, and considers them with all seriousness.

“We regularly get letters from the clubs and other stakeholders. We consider the issues raised by them with all seriousness. This letter will also be considered in the same vein”, Shaji told IANS.

While he did not clearly mention what will be done about the free broadcasting demand of the I-League clubs, Prabhakaran said, “We have been talking to our partners and we will finalise a decision in this matter soon.”

He also said that increasing the quality of broadcasting has been AIFF’s endeavour throughout, and this season will be no different.

In the letter the, the I-League clubs made an earnest request that concerns the broadcasting of I-League matches and the overall integrity of the League. The letter also urged that the proposals of the clubs align with the spirit of fairness, transparency, and the betterment of India football.

–IANS

jc/arm