scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Increasing quality of broadcasting has always been AIFF's endeavour: Shaji Prabhakaran

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) On August 10, several I-League clubs had shot a letter to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) putting forward a few proposals regarding free broadcasting of I-League matches, which has been a contemptuous issue since long. The clubs requested the Federation to consider the proposals with a commitment for the betterment of Indian football.

Earlier this year, the Super Cup qualifying round matches, in which mostly I-League teams were involved, were not telecast, prompting the clubs to express their displeasure over the ‘step-motherly’ treatment meted out to them.Last year, the AIFF had charged broadcasting fees from all the I-League clubs.

In the letter addressed to the AIFF, several I-League clubs urged for a transparent broadcasting and open tender process.

IANS spoke to Shaji Prabhakaran, the Secretary General of AIFF, to ascertain as to what decision the Federation is going to take about the broadcasting of I-League matches and whether the proposals of the I-League clubs are acceptable to the game’s governing body.

Confirming that a letter to this effect has been received, Prabhakaran said that the Federation regularly gets such letters from the clubs suggesting different proposals, and considers them with all seriousness.

“We regularly get letters from the clubs and other stakeholders. We consider the issues raised by them with all seriousness. This letter will also be considered in the same vein”, Shaji told IANS.

While he did not clearly mention what will be done about the free broadcasting demand of the I-League clubs, Prabhakaran said, “We have been talking to our partners and we will finalise a decision in this matter soon.”

He also said that increasing the quality of broadcasting has been AIFF’s endeavour throughout, and this season will be no different.

In the letter the, the I-League clubs made an earnest request that concerns the broadcasting of I-League matches and the overall integrity of the League. The letter also urged that the proposals of the clubs align with the spirit of fairness, transparency, and the betterment of India football.

–IANS

jc/arm

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the wokest actors of our country. Will you agree?
Next article
Anvesha Vij reveals Yami Gautam gave her cues during court sequence in 'OMG 2'
This May Also Interest You
News

Anvesha Vij reveals Yami Gautam gave her cues during court sequence in 'OMG 2'

News

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the wokest actors of our country. Will you agree?

News

Karisma Kapoor, Ananya Panday set gram on fire in bikini photos from Ibiza vacation

News

'Golda' director says former Israeli PM didn't have vision for peace

News

Rohit Chandel: I'm single post breakup, focusing on my career

News

Pratik Sehajpal shares BTS pictures with Tamannaah Bhatia from the sets of ‘Aakhri Sach’

Sports

It’s not a compulsion to have three left-handers, says Gautam Gambhir on left-right hander debate

Technology

Japan's Seiko suffers data breach, BlackCat takes responsibility

Sports

Ultimate Table Tennis welcomes Jaipur Patriots as newest franchise

News

Drake reveals 'For All the Dogs' album cover designed by his son Adonis

News

Yami Gautam says actor's work speaks for itself

News

Anupam Kher: 'I remember dialogues when there are emotions involved in it'

News

Police complaint against Prakash Raj for 'objectionable' Chandrayaan tweet

News

Nushrratt Bharuccha: Didn't know I could do so much acting

Technology

WhatsApp widely rolling out video message feature on iOS

Technology

Homegrown crypto exchange CoinDCX lays off 12% of its workforce

Health & Lifestyle

Doctors successfully perform 1st bone marrow transplant at Safdarjung Hospital

Health & Lifestyle

Screen time over 4 hours linked to delays in speech, problem-solving in babies: Study

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US