scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

India go down to Bahrain on international futsal debut

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) India’s first-ever international futsal match ended with a 0-3 loss against hosts Bahrain at the Khalifa Sports Hall, in Isa Town, Bahrain.

India, playing international Futsal for the first time, played with grit and determination that spoke a lot about their preparations prior to the tour of Bahrain.

The hosts, on the other hand, played with guile and looked to break the Indian defence down, but the anchors defended resolutely.

Bahrain managed to take the lead minutes before the changeover, in a rather uncharacteristic manner for a futsal game. Jassam Saleh Hasan nodded in a corner, to put the hosts in the lead.

The second half started with Bahrain again calling the shots. The hosts enjoyed long bouts of possession, as they rotated the ball around the court. However, India stuck doggedly to the task and did not let their opponents extend the lead.

As the half wore on, India started to grow into the game slowly, Nikhil Mali and Abhay Gurung constantly rotating around the court to create space.

Bahrain, however, pounced on the counter and doubled their lead through Ali Saleh Frih Alsaleh, who tapped in a low cross from the left.

The Reds added a third, when captain Mohamed Radhi made a lung-bursting run on the transition and poked it in.

India had a brilliant opportunity to pull one back when Augustine D’Mello intercepted a Bahrain pass on the left, entered the box, and cut it back for Shamshad Ali. The latter’s shot, though blocked, fell to David Laltlansanga, who twisted his way into the D, but ran into a barrage of Bahrain legs.

David made another mazy run, looking to get into a dangerous area, but ran out of space and had to recycle the ball, which eventually went out of play. The stipulated 40 minutes of the game soon ran out, as India tasted defeat on their international futsal debut. It was, however, a valuable lesson for the boys, who are preparing for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Qualifiers, later this year.

–IANS

cs

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
‘Always enjoyed watching him play’: Virat Kohli reveals his admiration for Babar Azam
Next article
China closes record 36K personal data breach cases in 3 yrs
This May Also Interest You
Technology

China closes record 36K personal data breach cases in 3 yrs

Sports

‘Always enjoyed watching him play’: Virat Kohli reveals his admiration for Babar Azam

Technology

WhatsApp releases update to fix widget issue on Android beta

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Australia, England to meet in semis after tight wins

Sports

RB Leipzig upset FC Bayern to clinch German Supercup

Sports

Bellingham on target as Real Madrid kick off season with win

Technology

Google working on AI writing tool for ChromeOS: Report

Sports

Arsenal start with win in Premier League

Health & Lifestyle

CDRI launches enhanced contraceptive 'Levermeloxifene'

Technology

Twitter.com starts switching over to X.com on iOS

News

(Book Extract) Much before she became Bollywood goddess, Sridevi played god on-screen

Sports

WI v IND: I just try to play how the team needs and how I can express myself, says Yashasvi Jaiswal

Sports

Fourth T20I: Gill, Jaiswal star as India thrash West Indies by nine wickets, level series 2-2 (Ld)

Sports

Asian Champions Trophy: PM Modi, Anurag Thakur praise the team; Hockey India announces cash award for title

Sports

WI v IND: Gill, Jaiswal star as India thrash West Indies by 9 wickets, level series 2-2

Sports

Asian Champions Trophy: India surge back to beat Malaysia 4-3 for record fourth title (Ld)

Sports

Caribbean Premier League introduces in-game penalties to curb slow over-rate problem

Sports

Asian Champions Trophy: India surge back to beat Malaysia 4-3 for record fourth title

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US