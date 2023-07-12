India make bright start at Badminton Asia Junior Championships

Yogyakarta (Indonesia), July 12 (IANS) Young Indian shuttlers made a bright start at the Badminton Asia Junior Championships by doing well in the round of 64 stage matches, here on Wednesday.

Six singles players and one doubles pair won their matches and reached the round of 32.

In the boys’ singles category, Lakshay Sharma demonstrated an exceptional level of dominance, securing a resounding victory of 21-9, 21-9 against M Joy of Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Ayush Shetty emerged triumphant in a thrilling three-game match against Al Fajri of Indonesia with a final score of 21-14, 18-21, 21-19. Samarveer also exhibited his remarkable skills, securing a hard-fought victory of 21-19, 21-19 against Awan Usman of Hong Kong.

However, Dhruv faced a tough challenge against Yudai Okimoto of Japan and unfortunately succumbed to a 13-21, 13-21 defeat.

In the girls’ singles category, Anmol Kharb displayed her class and stroke play as she called the shots during her match against Akansha Raj of the UAE, clinching victory with an impressive score of 21-7, 21-8.

Rakshitha Sree triumphed over Phuong Bui of Vietnam with a score of 21-17, 21-15 whereas Shriyanshi Valishetty also came out on top by securing a convincing win of 21-11, 21-14 against Nayonika Rajesh of the UAE.

In the mixed doubles category, Arul Murugan and Srinidhi showcased steller coordination and outplayed Deng Chi and Hoi Liu of Hong Kong with a score of 21-17, 21-8.

–IANS

ak/