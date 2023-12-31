Sunday, December 31, 2023
India touch down Qatar for AFC Asian Cup challenge

India are the first team to check in for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 with Igor Stimac's squad touching down in Doha early Sunday morning

By Agency News Desk
Led by the mercurial Chhetri, India will be appearing in the AFC Asian Cup for the fifth time.

Stimac named India's final squad ahead of their departure to Doha, with the Croatian focused on getting the South Asian side ready for their Group B challenge.

Stimac named India’s final squad ahead of their departure to Doha, with the Croatian focused on getting the South Asian side ready for their Group B challenge.

“All three of our opponents are very good technically, physically stronger with great speed. So, we are not going to have much difference in approach to all these three games, I can tell you that. We need to check the fitness level of our players at present and see how much we can develop in the next two weeks,” said Stimac as quoted by AFC website.

India meet 2015 champions Australia in their opening match on January 13 before facing Uzbekistan five days later. They conclude their group stage campaign against Syria on January 23.

