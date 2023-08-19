scorecardresearch
Indian jr women’s hockey team goes down against Germany 1-3 in 4-Nations Tournament

By Agency News Desk
Düsseldorf (Germany), Aug 19 (IANS) The Indian junior women’s hockey team started its campaign in the 4 Nations Tournament-Dusseldorf 2023 with a 1-3 loss to hosts Germany on Saturday. Young forward Mumtaz Khan (60′) was the lone goal-scorer for India while Marie Hahn (9′), Carolin Seidel (37′) and Lena Keller (58’) scored a goal each for Germany in the well-contested match.

Germany began the match on a strong note with Hahn Marie (9’) scoring a goal in the ninth minute of the game after successfully converting a penalty corner and putting India on the back foot.

Following that, India upped the ante in search of an equaliser, testing Germany’s defence but were unable to find the back of the net as the first half ended with Germany leading 1-0.

India increased the frequency of their attacks in an attempt to level the score, but Germany doubled their lead with Seidel Carolin (37’) scoring a field goal. At the end of the third quarter, Germany were leading by 2-0.

While the third quarter remained goalless, Germany held on to the lead with some solid defending that kept them in control of the match.

In the fourth quarter, the Indian team came out with a well-structured plan. The team remained determined to equalise and switched their style of playing to a counter-attacking strategy. However, Lena Keller (58’) scored a field goal in the dying minutes of the game to take the game away from India. Mumtaz Khan (60’) successfully converted a PC to pull one back for India, but it was too late as Germany won the game 3-1.

The Indian junior women’s hockey team will next face England on August 20.

