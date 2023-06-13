scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Indonesia Open badminton: Sindhu, Prannoy handed tough draw; Srikanth, Lakshya in fray too

By Agency News Desk

Jakarta (Indonesia), June 13 (IANS) Top Indian singles players P.V Sindhu and H.S. Prannoy were handed tough draws while Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen too are expected to face tricky opponents in the first round of the Indonesia Open 2023, which starts here on Tuesday.

Sindhu, the two-time Olympic medallist, will open against Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the first round, hoping to make up for her recent setbacks. The bigger worry for the Indian badminton star will be the fact that she has lost her last two meetings against the world No. 9 Tunjung this season — the first in the final of the Madrid Spain Masters and then in the semis of the Malaysia Masters.

If she gets past her first round opponent, Sindhu is likely to run into Chinese Taipei’s third seeded Tai Tzu Ying, who will open against China’s Yue Han, in the second round.

Sindhu, currently 13th in the women’s singles world rankings, will look to bounce back following back-to-back first-round exits from the Singapore Open and the Thailand Open. The former world champion shuttler was ousted in the opening round for the fifth time this season at the Singapore Open.

Aakarshi Kashyap will take on world No.2 An Se Young of South Korea in the Round of 32 in the USD 1.25 million prize money BWF World Tour Super 1000 event.

In the men’s singles, world No. 8 H.S. Prannoy, who won the Malaysia Masters last month to open his BWF Tour titles account, will face Japan’s world No. 11 Kenta Nishimoto in his first-round match.

Commonwealth Games 2022 champion Lakshya Sen, who is currently 19th in the world rankings, will open his campaign against world No. 10 Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in the Round of 32 while former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth will play Lu Guang Zu in the opener.

It will be the doubles pairs that will take the court first on Tuesday with Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand taking on Japan’s Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi in a women’s doubles match.

India’s top men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, seeded seventh in the event, will open their campaign against the French pair Christo Popov and Toma Junior Popov in the first round. The other men’s doubles combination of M.R. Arjun and Dhruv Kapila will face off against Malaysia’s eighth-seeded Ong Yew Sin and Teo Es Yi.

Priyanshu Rajawat, who caused a couple of upsets in the Singapore Open recently will face

Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in the first round.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
U-17 Asian Wrestling: India bag seven medals on Day 3 as women win team championships
This May Also Interest You
Sports

U-17 Asian Wrestling: India bag seven medals on Day 3 as women win team championships

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC allows minor rape victim undergo termination of pregnancy

Sports

Intercontinental Cup: Mongolia hold Lebanon goalless; earn first point

Sports

FIDE World Cup: Young Indians Gukesh, Pragg join Carlsen, Humpy and Ju Wenjun in lineup

Sports

Football: PSV Eindhoven name Peter Bosz new head coach as van Nistelrooy steps down

Sports

Premier Handball League: Delhi Panzers beat Telugu Talons in an entertaining clash

News

Why 'The White Lotus' is a very hard act to follow for Jennifer Coolidge

Sports

Premier Handball League: Rajasthan Patriots aim for second straight win against Golden Eagles UP (preview)

Health & Lifestyle

Breach of privacy: Venugopal hits back at MoS Chandrasekhar

News

Ravi Teja-starrer Telugu movie 'Eagle' set for Sankranti 2024 release

Sports

No other top-class Indian cricketer has been treated as bafflingly as Ashwin: Gavaskar

Sports

Joshna Chinappa, Saurav Ghosal to lead Indian challenge in Squash World Cup in Chennai

Health & Lifestyle

Bihar CM says his govt allotted 150 acres for AIIMS but Centre rejected it

News

Demon Slayer Season 3 finale will be an extended 70-minute episode

News

A role is a role, the script remains my hero, says Kajol about her OTT debut

News

Harry Styles pauses concert to help fallen fan

News

Director obsessed with hitting John Wick from different angles: Keanu Reeves

Health & Lifestyle

New wound-healing ink repairs cuts with a 3D-printing pen

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US