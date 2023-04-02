scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Anything could have happened had rain not come, says Nitish Rana

By News Bureau

Mohali, April 2 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana feels that anything could have happened in the outcome of their first match in IPL 2023 had rain not arrived and the match would have lasted for a full 40 overs.

On Saturday, at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium, Kolkata needed 45 runs off the last four overs with three wickets in hand in chasing 192 against Punjab Kings when rain arrived. But with them being seven runs behind on the DLS par score meant the two-time champions slumped to their first defeat of the season.

Moreover, the start of their chase was delayed by nearly 30 minutes due to floodlight failure.

“The over in which Venky (Venkatesh Iyer) got out, we needed to score 12 without losing a wicket. After that over, rain stopped play. Because the rain wasn’t in our hands, our game plan was to achieve the DLS target over by over.

Personally, I felt that if it had been a full match, then they would have fallen one over short (in over-rate). In that case, you never know what might have happened with the result. We could have bagged the 2 points,” said Rana in a video posted by the franchise on Sunday.

Though majority of Kolkata’s bowlers went expensive, leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy was impressive and kept things tight with figures of 1/26 off his four overs and picked the big wicket of Punjab skipper Shikhar Dhawan.

Rana was in praise of Chakravarthy and called him his go-to bowler.

“The way the surface behaved, the kind of start we had, we controlled well (with the ball) in the middle-overs. The way Varun (Chakravarthy) bowled and how he delivered for us, I don’t think I’ll face any problems as to deciding where he should bowl (in the coming games). He is my go-to bowler,” the KKR skipper said.

Kolkata will now play their first home game of IPL 2023 at the Eden Gardens on April 6 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Rana signed off by saying his team has it in them to bounce back after losing their opening game of the competition.

“I think there was a lot to learn. This is a marathon of matches, there are 14 games in total; not just 3 or 4. We’ll talk, recollect, and hopefully we’ll bounce back in the next game,” he said.

–IANS

nr/ak

Previous article
Covid was spreading in Germany in December 2019: Study
Next article
US man shot down by truck owner after Apple's AirTag gives away location
This May Also Interest You
Technology

US man shot down by truck owner after Apple's AirTag gives away location

Health & Lifestyle

Covid was spreading in Germany in December 2019: Study

Sports

Spain Masters 2023: Sindhu loses to Gregoria Tunjung in final

Health & Lifestyle

Keralite nurse in Dubai turns saviour for hundreds of stranded people

Health & Lifestyle

Gigi thanks under-fire Varun for making her 'Bollywood dreams come true'

News

Sonali Bendre: I made sure I never let go of any opportunities that came my way

Technology

NYT loses Twitter Blue badge, Koo founder invites it to join platform

Sports

IPL 2023: Buttler, Jaiswal, Samson fifties power Rajasthan Royals to 203/5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad

News

Aditya Narayan recovers from Covid for third time

Technology

Scientists record flattest explosion ever seen in space

Technology

Parliamentary panel expresses concern over delay in data protection bill

Sports

IPL 2023: Our fielding after first four overs was really sloppy, admits Ricky Ponting

Sports

IPL 2023: Must applaud Mark Wood's plans and the way he got Prithvi Shaw out, says Parthiv Patel

News

Zaan Khan: I don't skip even a single day of fasting during Ramadan

Technology

SL President requests India's help to integrate IT in country's civil service

News

Are wedding bells ringing for Badshah and Isha Rikhi?

Technology

Can psychosocial factors raise long Covid risk?

Technology

Google faces $4.2 billion advertising lawsuit

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US