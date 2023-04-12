scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings felicitate M.S Dhoni for leading franchise in 200 matches

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, April 12 (IANS) The Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday felicitated Mahendra Singh Dhoni for leading the franchise in 200 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Wednesday’s clash with Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here.

Dhoni thus became the only captain in IPL history to lead the same side in 200 matches.

Dhoni, who had joined Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural year 2008 barring a couple of seasons when the franchise was suspended because of the match-fixing saga, was felicitated by the former Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and former president of BCCI at a special event at Chepauk on Wednesday in the presence of his wife Chitra Srinivasan and daughter Rupa Gurunath.

The felicitation was held before the start of Wednesday’s key clash between CSK and Rajasthan Royals, who have won their two matches so far. This is CSK’s second home match of the season.

The stadium was bathed in a swathe of yellow as fans turned out in huge numbers since early afternoon to hail their beloved captain, who has led Chennai Super Kings to four IPL titles, chanting “Dhoni, Dhoni” non-stop. The former India skipper was welcomed with thunderous applause as he stepped up to receive the memento from N. Srinivasan.

Dhoni is the only captain to lead in over 250 T20 games in IPL and is the player to have played the most matches in IPL.

He is the only captain to lead an IPL franchise to 100 wins or more.

Dhoni, who has represented CSK since 2008 barring two seasons for the Rising Pune Supergiants, played his 200th IPL match against Rajasthan Royals in 2020.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
Indian startup develops AI-based blood test to detect 32 cancers early
Next article
IPL 2023: Dhoni wins toss in 200th match as CSK captain, elects to bowl against RR
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Monte Carlo Masters: Thiem beats Gasquet in opener; De Minuar, Wawrinka also advance

News

'Avatar' almost didn't get made as producer struggled for funds

Technology

Acer launches new gaming laptop at Rs 1,99,990 in India

Technology

US tech firm Eventbrite to hire 120 for its development centre in India

Fashion and Lifestyle

5 amazing fitness tips for razor-sharp waistline and toned bikini body

Technology

Apple to shut its services on devices running older software

Health & Lifestyle

Bihar logs 38 new Covid cases in 24 hours

Sports

IPL 2023: Shardul, Gurbaz, Rinku propel KKR to 204/7 against RCB

Sports

Messi scores and assists to lift PSG out of slump

News

Raghav Mathur, 'Jalebi Baby' hitmaker Tesher come out with single 'Desperado'

Sports

Bowling duo Todd Murphy, Lance Morris earn first Australia men's national contract

News

Sneha Raikar: Nowadays, actors have so many resources which we never had

Sports

Super Cup: Churchill Brothers look to prove mettle on bigger stage

News

Madonna to return to original look after her Grammy avatar was criticised

News

Salman Khan asks Shehnaaz Gill to ‘move on’ at ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ trailer launch

News

'Stereo Love' hitmaker Edward Maya in Mumbai, set for India tour

News

Jeremy Renner joins family on a motorised scooter as he recovers from injuries

News

Kangana Ranaut on ‘inspiring’ Yami: ‘She is consistently delivering successful films’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US