IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings win toss; opt to bat first against Punjab Kings

Chennai, April 30 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and elected to bat first against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2023 match here at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

While CSK are unchanged, Harpreet Brar being back in the line-up is the only change PBKS has made in their playing XI.

“We will bat first. Looks like a decent wicket. When you play a day game, the heat is a factor. The fast bowlers can get some rest. In the day game, few players are too early. It is important to be intelligent. Not to be exposed a lot under the sun,” said CSK captain MS Dhoni at the toss.

On the other hand, PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan said: “We would have loved to bat first. It is a day game and a dry wicket. A new and a new beginning. We keep on learning from past games. Try to get better. Keep the fighting spirit on. Last match, I tried something but clearly it didn’t work. The core is intact. Will go with positive mindset. Harpreet is the only change.”

Playing XIs –

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Subs: Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Shubhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Matt Short, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh

