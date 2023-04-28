scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Dhoni lauds Rajasthan's Yashasvi Jaiswal for his match-winning knock against his CSK

By Agency News Desk

Jaipur, April 28 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni lauded Rajasthan Royals batter Yashasvi Jaiswal for playing a match-winning knock against his team in the Match No. 37 of IPL 2023, saying that the opener took calculated risks and went after the bowlers at the top.

Jaiswal’s attacking fifty (77 off 43) followed by clinical bowling performances by Adam Zampa (3-22), and Ravichandran Ashwin (2-35) led Rajasthan Royals to a convincing 32-run win over Chennai Super Kings at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, here on Thursday.

“Yashasvi batted really well, important to go after the bowlers, and took calculated risks. It was slightly easier against our bowlers because we had to assess the right lengths. Even then Yashasvi batted well at the top and at the end, Jurel batted really well,” said Dhoni at the post-match presentation.

Asked about the target, Dhoni said it was quite a bit above par after they gave away too many runs in the first six overs. The CSK skipper also mentioned that Pathirana didn’t bowl badly, though the scorecard doesn’t reflect it.

“It (target) was quite a bit above par. The reason was the first six overs, gave too many runs, but at the same time, the pitch was best to bat on at that time. Even when they were finishing, the edges kept going for boundaries. They got a par+ score and we were not able to stop the runs,” he said.

“I felt his (Pathirana) bowling was very good, not that he bowled badly. The scorecard doesn’t reflect how well he bowled,” he added.

The 41-year-old also recalled his historic knock of 183 in Jaipur, which he played against Sri Lanka in 2005.

“I think my first ODI hundred in Vizag gave me some 10 games, but the 183 over here (Jaipur) gave me the chance for one year, so this venue is close to my heart,” said Dhoni.

–IANS

ak/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
AFC U-17 Asian Cup: India U-17 Women face Myanmar in Round 1 Qualifiers decider
Next article
TEPCO says tanks for nuclear wastewater at Fukushima plant won't be full until Feb
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Meta lays off most staffer dedicated to combating misinformation

Sports

Archery World Cup: Indian men's recurve team bags silver; India ends campaign with 4 medals

News

'Guardians of the Galaxy' director James Gunn wants to work with NTR Jr

Health & Lifestyle

XBB.1.16 variant drives global surge in Covid cases, deaths

News

Matthew Perry to remove Keanu Reeves comments from future memoir editions

Health & Lifestyle

Doctors restore mobility of 142 kg woman post total knee-replacement surgery

News

James Gunn talks about Chris Pratt's evolution through 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Health & Lifestyle

UP reports 627 new Covid cases

Sports

IPL 2023: Take responsibility for the loss, should have stood there, admits Nitish Rana

Sports

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper Warner fined for slow-over rate against SRH

Sports

IPL 2023: Faf, Maxwell hit fifties before late strikes from RR bowlers restrict RCB to 189/9

Sports

IPL 2023: Faf, Maxwell, and Harshal star in RCB's 7-run win over RR (Ld)

Sports

'We are getting threats': Bajrang, Sakshi, other grapplers reach Jantar mantar to begin protest again

Sports

Mainz shock Bayern, Dortmund go top in Bundesliga

News

Brad Pitt will race in British grand prix for his Formula One movie

Sports

Kiptum wins London Marathon men's race with second fastest time in history

Sports

Harmanpreet, Smriti, Deepti in top grade of BCCI central contracts; Shikha, Poonam miss out

Health & Lifestyle

Medical devices policy aims to make India one of top 5 global suppliers: AiMeD

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US