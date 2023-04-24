scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Difficult to digest being taken for 235 runs on that pitch, says Nitish Rana

By Agency News Desk

Kolkata, April 24 (IANS) After Kolkata Knight Riders crashed to their fourth straight loss of IPL 2023 through a 49-run defeat to Chennai Super Kings at Eden Gardens, captain Nitish Rana admitted it was difficult for him to accept that his team conceded 235 runs at their home ground.

On Sunday, Kolkata had elected to bowl first and used four bowlers in power-play. But none of them were unable to stop a dominating batting show from Chennai as Devon Conway made 56, his fourth consecutive fifty of the competition.

It was followed by Ajinkya Rahane dazzling with an unbeaten 29-ball 71 and Shivam Dube slamming a quick 21-ball fifty to propel Chennai Super Kings to a massive 235/4, also the highest total at this venue in the IPL.

“Need to give credit to Jinks (Ajinkya Rahane) for carrying out whatever he was attempting. It’s difficult to digest being taken for 235 runs on that pitch. We have not been improving in the tournament,” said Rana after the game ended.

In reply, Jason Roy and Rinku Singh struck valiant half-centuries, but they were not enough as Kolkata ended up at 186/8, and are now at eighth place in the points table. “If we keep repeating our mistakes in such a big tournament against big teams, you are going to be behind. We needed to have a good start (in the powerplay) chasing such a big score, but couldn’t get it and we were always behind in the game,” added Rana.

Conway played a vital hand in Chennai having a blistering 73-run opening partnership and credited improved strokeplay as well as his partner Ruturaj Gaikwad for his good showing in IPL 2023.

“I think my partnership with Rutu calms the nerves. A lot of credit needs to go to Rutu. Just trying to be as clear as possible. I’ve always had an issue with the ball on the body, but have been getting over it. By using my feet (against spinners), I get into good positions and get momentum.”

“The culture we have here in Chennai us very special and for us it’s about continuing this momentum. Certainly, having MS makes us feel like every game is like a home fixture.”

–IANS

nr/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Google Messages' auto-organising categories disappear for some users
Next article
Big B's has an epic response on getting back his blue tick on Twitter
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Siraj is making the difference for RCB, says Irfan Pathan

Health & Lifestyle

Maternal colorectal cancer linked to adverse pregnancy outcomes: Study

News

For Jeet if acting is his destiny, cricket is his love

Technology

'I wish more Indian kids, including girls, learn coding early,' says Tim Cook

News

Matthew Perry to remove Keanu Reeves comments from future memoir editions

News

Vishwanath Chatterjee says making the audience laugh is a performer's challenge

Technology

US students to land first robotic rover on Moon, before NASA

Others

Zoya Jaan: A social media sensation and influential personality in the entertainment industry

Sports

IPL 2023: Mohit, Noor, Shami star with ball as Gujarat pull off miraculous win over Lucknow (Ld)

News

Jessica Chastain plays psychiatrist in audio series 'The Space Within'

Sports

Inter-Unit table tennis: ONGC, IOCL win men's and women's team titles

Technology

GIGABYTE unveils new series of premium laptops in India

Technology

Battery swapping stations start catching fire as summer kicks off

Sports

Akhil Rabindra Opens 2023 European GT4 Season with 7th place finish in Italy

News

Bollywood mourns demise of Pamela Chopra; stars extend their condolences

Sports

Super Cup: Chennaiyin look to secure semifinals berth against Mumbai City

News

Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler bond over their 'weird sense of humour'

News

Vibhav Roy left his 'privileged job' in Australia to become an actor

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US