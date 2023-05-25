scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023, Eliminator: Madhwal's sensational 5/5 helps MI thrash LSG by 81 runs, advance to Qualifier 2

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, May 24 (IANS) Pacer Akash Madhwal picked a sensational five-wicket haul (5/5) and helped Mumbai Indians thrash Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs in the eliminator and move into Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, here on Wednesday.

Lucknow were 68/2 in eight overs at one point in their chase of 183. But from there, they fell in heaps to be all out for 101 in 16.3 overs, with Madhwal finishing with 5/5 in 3.1 overs, which is also the best-ever bowling figures in IPL playoffs history.

Mumbai were also aided by three hara-kiri run-outs from Lucknow’s batting to book their spot in Qualifier 2, where they will face defending champions Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

Chasing 183, Mumbai made the breakthrough in the second over as Madhwal had Prerak Mankad slicing to deep point. Two overs later, Mayers miscued pull to mid-on off Chris Jordan.

Mumbai could have got their third wicket had Nehal Wadhera not misjudged the catch of Marcus Stoinis while running in from deep cover in the fifth over. From there, Stoinis swung off Cameron Green for four, before pulling twice off Hrithik Shokeen for back-to-back boundaries through square leg and mid-wicket.

He followed it up with a straight six down the ground as 18 runs came off the last over of power-play. But he was losing support from the other end as Krunal holed out to long-on of Piyush Chawla in the ninth over.

Madhwal’s return in the tenth over truly broke the game open for Mumbai — Ayush Badoni’s off-stump was sent for a cartwheel ride, followed by Nicholas Pooran nicking behind to keeper to fall for a golden duck.

A collision with Deepak Hooda while taking the second run resulted in Stoinis being run-out in the 12th over, followed by Krishnappa Gowtham being run-out in the next over. Madhwal had Ravi Bishnoi caught at long-on, before another horrible mix-up resulted in Hooda being run-out.

In his final over, Madhwal completed his five-fer with a yorker hitting the base of Mohsin Khan’s off-stump to seal a dominating and emphatic win for Mumbai.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians 182/8 in 20 overs (Cameron Green 41, Suryakumar Yadav 33; Naveen-ul-Haq 4/38, Yash Thakur 3/34) beat Lucknow Super Giants 101 all out in 16.3 overs (Marcus Stoinis 40; Akash Madhwal 5/5) by 81 runs

–IANS

nr/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Don't think Yashasvi needs to be fast-tracked into ODI setup: Dinesh Karthik
Next article
Oman name provisional squad for 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier
This May Also Interest You
Sports

KIUG 2022, table tennis: Delhi University girls secure quarterfinal berth

Sports

Oman name provisional squad for 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier

Sports

Don't think Yashasvi needs to be fast-tracked into ODI setup: Dinesh Karthik

Sports

Rohit Sharma reflects on India's WTC final journey, says job is not done yet

Sports

KIUG 2022: Kabir Hans aims to win gold medal for KIIT University

Technology

Meta conducts another layoff round, 6K jobs to be axed

Sports

Men's Cricket WC Qualifiers: Ackermann, Klaassen, van der Merwe prominent absentees in Netherlands squad

Sports

Mentality and style of play of Indian teams is similar to English clubs, feels West Ham United's Baptiste

Sports

Shotgun World Cup: Anantjeet, Ganemat finish sixth in mixed team skeet event

News

Indira Varma cast in new series of ‘Doctor Who’

Sports

IPL 2023: Wadhera's late blitz takes MI to 182/8 against LSG despite Naveen's four-fer

News

'Film wrongly publicised, terms & conditions violated', alleges real-life hero behind 'Bandaa'

Sports

PSV Eindhoven head coach Van Nistelrooy resigns

Health & Lifestyle

'Even deadlier': WHO chief cautions world over next pandemic

News

Ravi Teja sports rugged look, thick beard in 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' first look

Sports

Jordi Alba to leave Barcelona after 11 seasons

News

Telugu Indian Idol 2: Unveiling the top 5 finalists

Sports

La Liga: Mallorca play Valencia, Osasuna entertain Bilbao (preview)

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US