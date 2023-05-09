scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Every single game is important for us whether we won or lost the last game, says Jason Roy

By Agency News Desk

Kolkata, May 8 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders opener Jason Roy stated that the side will focus on each match irrespective of the result in their previous game and play with the same winning intent.

Kolkata will face Punjab Kings in the reverse fixture of the tournament on Monday evening at Eden Gardens. The last time these two teams met in IPL 2023, it was the first match of the season for both teams, with Punjab emerging victorious via DLS method at Mohali.

“Every single game is important for us whether we won or lost the last game. We’ll go into Monday’s game with the same mindset, and the same wanting to win; same kind of excitement,” said Roy in a video posted by the franchise on their social media handles.

In four games, Roy has scored 180 runs, including two fifties at an average of 45 and strike-rate of 159.29. “It’s lovely opening batting. It’s lovely having that role in the side, especially for a franchise like KKR. It’s a huge amount of history. So very honoured to have that role.”

“And I just need to go out there and do it more and more over and over and over again. I don’t think there’s any player that can kind of rest on their laurels and just kind of sit back and relax,” he said on opening the batting.

“Every single game is a new game and I want to make as much of an impact on this tournament and this team as possible. The impact that coming in I think it narrows down the kind of scores and stuff,” he added.

In this season, Kolkata have won only four matches out of ten it has featured in, being at eighth place in the points table. With the race to playoffs heating up, Roy signed off by saying the remaining four matches hold huge importance for Kolkata.

“There are not many limits on what you can set or chase. So extremely enjoyable, but it’s been a very close contest throughout this tournament. I know there’s not really many teams if any, that are running away with the tournament. So huge four games coming up.”

–IANS

nr/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: Fearless Faf du Plessis aims to be more aggressive for Royal Challengers Bangalore
Next article
IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma's challenges as Mumbai Indians skipper have doubled, says Ravi Shastri
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Eden crowd chanting 'Rinku, Rinku' gave me goosebumps, says KKR skipper Nitish Rana

Sports

IPL 2023: Emotions turned quite quickly, nice for us to get over the line, says Aiden Markram

Sports

IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma's challenges as Mumbai Indians skipper have doubled, says Ravi Shastri

Sports

IPL 2023: Fearless Faf du Plessis aims to be more aggressive for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sports

IPL 2023: Wriddhiman Saha is such a phenomenal guy, says Shubman Gill

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shilpa Shetty gets trolled for wearing a ‘zebra crossing’ outfit

Technology

Betterhalf plans to hire 100 employees, strengthen leadership team

Technology

Logitech appoints Anand Lakshmanan as India Head

Technology

Qualcomm to acquire Autotalks to bolster Snapdragon's automotive safety tech

Technology

Global tech services sector hits $57 bn in deal activity despite slowdown

Technology

IISER Bhopal team creates organic molecules that emit near-infrared light

Technology

Centre asks ICEA, MAIT to ensure FM Radio is active in all mobile phones

Technology

New Android malware discovered that steals your passwords, 2FA codes

Technology

Physics Wallah to invest Rs 100 cr to boost UPSC test preparation

Sports

IPL 2023: Sooner we forget the loss to Hyderabad, the better it is for us, says Yuzvendra Chahal

Sports

Rafael Nadal missing Roland Garros would be brutal for tennis, says Roger Federer

Sports

World Athletics renews Ukraine Fund to support athletes affected by the war

Sports

Ishan Kishan replaces injured K.L Rahul in WTC Final squad; call on Unadkat, Umesh Yadav to be taken later

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US