scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Genuine pace, killer yorker behind Siraj leading wicket-takers chart, says Brett Lee

By Agency News Desk

By Niharika Raina

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
CCTVs in UP jails equipped with AI system
Next article
Tottenham sack Stellini after Newcastle humiliation
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Jack Dorsey loses Blue tick, brings his Twitter alternative Bluesky to Android

News

Netflix grows engagement in India by 30% in Q1 2023 after price cuts

Sports

Wrestlers move SC for FIR against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Technology

Blue tick reappears for many influential users on Twitter

News

For Lee Cronin, 'Planning, second guessing your ideas' make a good horror film

News

Multi-generational rom-com series ‘With Love’ premiere announcement

Sports

Archery World Cup: New look Indian compound mixed team reaches final

Technology

Battery swapping stations start catching fire as summer kicks off

Lyrics

Badshah – Sanak Song Lyrics

Health & Lifestyle

Severe Covid raises risk of life-threatening heart rhythm problem by 16x

Sports

IPL 2023: Tim Cook spotted at DC vs KKR match after Apple store launch in Delhi

News

Delhi HC restrains YouTube channels from sharing fake news on Big B's granddaughter Aaradhya

Sports

Champions League: Draw with Benfica helps Inter set up Milan derby in semifinal

News

Kerala film employees body trains its guns on actors

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her beauty in floral gown as she turns showstopper

Sports

IPL 2023: Idea at that time was to bowl difficult balls, says Harshal Patel on defending 20 in final over

News

‘Ram Setu’ director Abhishek Sharma’s next to be espionage thriller based on Wuhan virus

Health & Lifestyle

At 12,591, India reports 20% rise in new Covid cases

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US