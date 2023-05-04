scorecardresearch
IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders name Johnson Charles as replacement for Litton Das

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday named Johnson Charles as a replacement for Litton Das for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Charles — a wicketkeeper-batter — has represented West Indies in 41 T20Is, scoring 971 runs and was a part of West Indi’s’ 2012 and 2016 ICC World Twenty20-winning squads. Additionally, he has played 224 T20s and has over 5600 runs against his name. He joins KKR for INR 50 lakh.

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Das has flown back home earlier on Friday because of an urgent family medical emergency.

“Litton Das has had to return to Bangladesh earlier today (Friday, April 28) due to an urgent family medical emergency. Our wishes go out to him and his family to make it through this difficult time,” KKR informed in a statement a few days back.

In last year’s player auction, Das was picked by Kolkata at his base price of INR 50 lakh in the accelerated round after he went unsold initially, thus marking his first brush with the IPL.

Das then made his IPL debut after completing his international commitments, in Kolkata’s match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 20, making four runs off as many balls. It was followed by him missing two critical stumpings of Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel in a low-scoring thriller won by Delhi.

Agency News Desk
