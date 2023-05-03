scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians never had an iota of doubt over Surykumar's skill and talent, says Md Kaif

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif has said that Mumbai Indians never doubted had an iota of doubt over Surykumar Yadav’s skill and talent despite a dud show in the first half of the tournament and the star batter has now started paying back. 

Upbeat with their win against Rajasthan Royals at home, Mumbai Indians will take on a confident Punjab Kings in their next away game in IPL 2023.

For Mumbai, the biggest positive in the match against Rajasthan Royals was Surykumar Yadav’s return to form. The vice-captain sent a statement with his fiery half-century against RR and sounded an alarm for the opposition.

“Mumbai Indians always had faith in Suryakumar Yadav. They have been backing him right from the start and no one had an iota of doubt over his talent and capability. With his knock against RR, he’s proven his worth. SKY has once again proved why he’s rated so highly as a batter. These are good signs for Mumbai Indians,” said Kaif on Star Sports’ Cricket Live.

On the other hand, in a clash between the 3rd and 4th place teams in the table, Lucknow Super Giants take on Chennai Super Kings in a clash that might well see the victor leap to the top of the table.

Former South Africa cricketer Imran Tahir highlighted the advantage that LSG will have as they face Dhoni and his men in a home setting.

“The Lucknow team is different at home and away from home. It becomes very strong in the house as the conditions suit it. Lucknow will have to take advantage of home matches as they have to play their next match at home against CSK, which is a tough team,” said Tahir.

Imran Tahir also spoke on how MS Dhoni is nurturing the talent of the youngsters in the CSK squad and bringing out the best in the team.

“CSK is going through a transition phase. MS Dhoni is preparing CSK for the future, he’s nurturing young talents like Shivam Dube, Akash Singh, Tushar Deshpande, etc. for Indian cricket. The best thing about Dhoni is that he’s very approachable in the dressing room and at the hotel, and that is the reason why players flourish at CSK,” he said.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
AMU faculty makes breakthrough in cancer prevention
Next article
Doja Cat blasted after vaping at Met Gala 2023 despite ban on smoking
This May Also Interest You
Technology

India emerging as favourable destination for clinical trials: Report

News

Aishwarya Sakhuja to reunite Ravie Dubey after a decade in 'Junooniyatt'

Fashion & Lifestyle

Doja Cat blasted after vaping at Met Gala 2023 despite ban on smoking

Health & Lifestyle

AMU faculty makes breakthrough in cancer prevention

Health & Lifestyle

Baidu's new AI tool can boost Covid mRNA vax antibody response by 128x

Sports

Los Angeles FC reach CONCACAF Champions League final

Technology

Bitcoin trading volume tanked nearly $700 bn in April

Technology

Chrome world's most popular desktop browser, Safari ranks 2nd

Sports

IPL 2023: If Hardik took a few risks,Gujarat Titans could've ended the game, says Parthiv Patel

News

SC refuses to entertain plea by Muslim body against 'The Kerala Story'

Health & Lifestyle

US reports over 10,000 weekly child Covid cases

News

Backstreet Boys land in Mumbai, paparazzi does a repeat of NMACC

Technology

Allen Career Institute hires veteran Nitin Kukreja as CEO for digital era

Fashion and Lifestyle

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visit temple to seek blessings

News

Austin Butler's shocking transformation unveiled in 'Dune: Part Two' first trailer teaser

News

Jubin Nautiyal was moved by 'Mehsoos Hua' melody, lent voice to song despite busy schedule

News

Farah Khan claps back at those who said she was 'too old to get married, have kids'

News

Munawar Faruqui’s ‘Noor’ is a soul-stirring romantic number

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US