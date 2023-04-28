scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Rajasthan played a great home game as they got out of blocks very well, says CSK coach Fleming

By Agency News Desk

Jaipur, April 28 (IANS) After losing to Rajasthan Royals for the second time in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Thursday, Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming admitted that the Sanju Samson-led side were great at home due to them getting a better start to the game.

Right from winning the toss to bat first, Rajasthan had everything going their way. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler gave a rapid start, scoring 62 runs in the Power-play, which set the base for them posting 202/5.

In reply, controlled bowling from Rajasthan meant Chennai could make only 42 in Power-play and ended up at 170/6, to lose by 32 runs.

“I thought it was a good game. Rajasthan Royals played really well. We don’t like to preconceive too many ideas about how the pitch will play. This pitch was a lot different in appearance than the last one, and it played well.”

“It started to get a bit slower towards the end. Rajasthan played a great home game and got out of the blocks very well. Jaiswal played great innings to create some momentum,” he said in the post-match press conference.

The result also meant Rajasthan are on top of the table while Chennai are at third place now. Fleming also felt Chennai’s bowlers conceding extra runs in the fag end also hurt them, apart from being kept on a tight leash in Power-play by Rajasthan’s bowling attack.

“We came back quite nicely in the game. We were a little bit unlucky in the last 3-4 overs, just with a few nicks, probably 16-20 runs more than what we thought. That’s just how the game goes. Those extra 20 runs made it quite tough.”

“We came up against a team that took the pace off the ball, so we couldn’t get any momentum in the first six overs. (Devon) Conway is in outstanding form as well but he couldn’t get underway, the rhythm of the innings was slow.”

“And then when we tried to catch up we made mistakes. This is just pressure, it’s just good bowling. We did well with (Shivam) Dube to create a little bit of forward momentum and gave ourselves a small chance, but it was just always a few overs too far,” he added.

Chennai’s next game in IPL 2023 will be at home against Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

–IANS

nr/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Jatin Goswami reveals how he bagged his role in 'Garmi'
Next article
Actor Sooraj Pancholi acquitted in Jiah Khan suicide case
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Champions League spot and vital derby in Premier League on Thursday (preview)

Technology

Google to let users co-present Slides in Meet

Sports

ATP Rankings: Djokovic maintains top spot; Alcaraz closes in on no.1 position

Sports

Punjab bats for hosting National Games

Health & Lifestyle

Apple working on AI-powered health coaching service, says report

Sports

Super Cup: Rane, Chhetri take Bengaluru FC to final with 2-0 win over Jamshedpur FC

Sports

IPL 2023: My mantra is to bat, and rest will take care of itself, says RR's Dhruv Jurel

News

Jennifer Aniston is open for more 'Murder Mystery' films after sequel

News

How people on roadside inspired Ganesh Acharya for 'Pushpa – Jhukega Nahi Saala'

Technology

Garuda Aerospace drone yatra covers halfway mark of about 1.92 lakh km

News

Puneet Issar to play a tough patriarch in 'Vanshaj'

News

Sumeet Raghavan celebrates birthday with 'Wagle Ki Duniya' team

Sports

Andrew Balbirnie hits 95 as Ireland reach 319/4 on day one of second Test against Sri Lanka

Technology

Adobe expands India footprint, opens new office to host 2K employees

News

Seth Meyers passed out on the floor after drinking with Rihanna

Sports

India U-17 go down 0-2 against Leganes U-18 on Spain tour

Sports

Branch, Buhler maintain overall top-10 position for Hero MotoSports Team Rally

Sports

'She still wants me to join Army or get a govt job': I-League winner Lhungdim yet to impress his mother

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US