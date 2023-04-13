scorecardresearch
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals captain Samson fined Rs 12 lakhs for slow over rate

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, April 13 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson has been fined Rs 12 lakhs after his side maintained a slow over-rate during an IPL 2023 match against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, here on Wednesday night.

Rajasthan Royals made it two wins in a row as they beat Chennai Super Kings by 3 runs in a thrilling Match 17 of IPL 2023.

“Rajasthan Royals have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match 17 against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai on Wednesday,” the IPL said in a statement.

“As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, captain Sanju Samson was fined Rs 12 lakhs,” it added.

Jos Buttler (52 off 36) and the spinners starred as Rajastan survived a late onslaught from MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja to edge CSK in a thrilling contest.

Buttler was ably supported by Devdutt Padikkal (38 off 26), R Ashwin (30 off 22) and Shimron Hetmyer (30 off 18) as RR posted a competitive 175/8.

The RR spinners then got into the act, choked the CSK batters, picked up regular wickets in the middle overs before Sandeep Sharma held his nerve to defend 21 off the last over against the rampaging Dhoni and Jadeja.

–IANS

ak/

