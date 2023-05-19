scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals win toss, opt to bowl first against unchanged Punjab Kings

By Agency News Desk

Dharamsala, May 19 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and elect to bowl first against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the do-or-die IPL 2023 match at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, here on Friday.

In a last-minute change, RR spinner Ravichandran Ashwin missed Friday’s game due to a back spasm. On the other hand, PBKS are unchanged.

“We will bowl. Looking at the dimensions and looking at what we require in the tournament, it is better to bowl. We need to win the game. Then see how the other games go. If you want to play good T20 cricket, you need to forget things.

“We have had four to five days off. One has to understand the conditions. We have a couple of changes. Last-minute changes. Ashwin misses out because of a back spasm,” Samson said at the toss.

PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan: “Last match, dew wasn’t much. First batting or second, it shouldn’t change much. We will come and enjoy the game. Will try to give our best shot. We need to take more wickets in the first 6 overs. We can cash in more. We are playing the same team.”

Playing XIs:

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Substitutes: Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Matthew Short

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Adam Zampa, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Substitutes: Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Akash Vasisht, Kuldeep Sen, Murugan Ashwin.

–IANS

bc/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Study links genetic predisposition for high BP, cholesterol to Alzheimer's
Next article
NASA to start training Artemis II crew for Moon mission in June
This May Also Interest You
Technology

NASA to start training Artemis II crew for Moon mission in June

Health & Lifestyle

Study links genetic predisposition for high BP, cholesterol to Alzheimer's

News

Harrison Ford officially retires Indiana Jones, a role he's essayed for 40 yrs

Sports

IPL 2023: Every ground we have gone to has blown us away really, says Mike Hussey on overwhelming support for CSK

News

Big B shares cryptic post about getting 'arrested' by Mumbai Police

News

Shannon K makes Cannes debut in an outfit by Ukrainian designers

Sports

IPL 2023: We'll look to take confidence from our win against PBKS, says DC Assistant Coach Shane Watson

News

Ajay Devgn's company forays into NE, opens multiplex in Guwahati

News

'Kacchey Limbu' wound up its shoot in record eighteen days

Sports

IPL 2023: Credit goes to Dhoni, Fleming for giving Shivam Dube backing and clarity, say

News

Boogie LLB’s electrifying dance compels Sonali Bendre to go on stage

Sports

I'll be back soon: Swiatek optimistic for French Open despite Rome injury

Health & Lifestyle

WHO advisory group calls for Covid boosters targeting XBB variants

Sports

Men's Jr Asia Cup hockey: Archrivals India, Pakistan in same group; to meet on May 27

News

Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti Khurana’s father, P Khurana no more

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sapna Choudhary fulfils ‘lifetime dream’ in crepe coloured gown at Cannes 2023

Health & Lifestyle

Obesity can raise depression risk among children, adolescents: Doctors

Sports

Wrestlers protest: Security heightened before end of ultimatum to arrest WFI chief

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US