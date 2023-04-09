scorecardresearch
IPL 2023: Senior guys need to step up starting with me, says MI skipper Rohit after losing to CSK

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) After a crushing seven wicket loss against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL 2023 match, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said that the senior guys in the team starting with himself need to step up as they are looking to get some momentum in the league.

Ravindra Jadeja claimed 3/20 to break Mumbai Indians back and Ajinkya Rahane then slammed the fastest fifty of the 2023 season off 19 deliveries as Chennai Super Kings thrashed archrivals in their own den by seven wickets in Match 12 of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium, here on Saturday night.

It was the second consecutive loss for Mumbai Indians as they had earlier lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore in their campaign opener.

“The senior guys need to step up starting with me. We know the nature of IPL, when the tournament starts we need to get some momentum and when you don’t it is tough. Just two games and all is not lost still. If you win, you can win a few on the trot and when you lose it is hard to come out of that momentum. Hopefully things start to change. Things we speak in the changeroom have not worked in the middle,” said Rohit at the post match presentation.

Openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan took the aggressive route as Mumbai Indians reached 61/1 in the first six overs. However, they couldn’t capitalise on the start and lost their way in the middle.

“We lost our way in the middle, did not capitalise on the start we got. It was a good pitch, 30-40 runs short and could not capitalise in the middle overs. Got to credit their spinners, they bowled well and kept us under pressure,” the Mumbai skipper said.

“You need to try out different things, you need to attack and be brave. We have got a couple of young guys and got to give some time to them. They have real talent and we have to back them and show trust in their ability which we are doing,” he added.

Five time champions Mumbai Indians had a disastrous IPL season last year, finishing at the 10th position in the table. Asked about whether last year ‘s performance is running in their mind, Rohit said that it’s a past now and they always start afresh.

“We know we had a very disappointing last season, but we always start afresh, even when we won the 5 trophies, we never thought we won it last year. Every opposition is quality here and we need to be at our best to beat them. These two games have happened, we can’t change. Of course we can learn and be more brave in changing things on the field,” he said.

The Rohit-Sharma led Mumbai Indians will face David Warner’s Delhi Capitals in their next game of IPL 2023 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday.

–IANS

ak/

