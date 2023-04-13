scorecardresearch
IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan is leading Punjab Kings by example, says Mohammad Kaif

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) Hailing Shikhar Dhawan for his splendid form in the ongoing IPL 2023, former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif has said that Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper is leading his team by example.

Dhawan, who played a crucial role in anchoring his side to competitive totals, is the leading run scorer in the IPL 2023, smashing 225 runs at a strike rate of 149.00 including back-to-back unbeaten fifty-plus scores in the last two games.

The left-hander hit 86 not out against Rajasthan Royals and remained unbeaten on 99 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“Punjab Kings’ bowling is good. The team that has a good bowling unit has a better chance of finishing in the top four in the IPL. Shikhar Dhawan is the Khalifa of IPL. He is in form and leading his team by example. These conditions have further boosted the chances of his team going a long way this season,” Kaif said on Star Sports’ Cricket Live Show.

Meanwhile, hailing Dhawan for the way he’s batting, former Australia all-rounder David Hussey termed the senior India cricketer as the best in the business.

“Punjab Kings’ strategy looks simple in this IPL i.e. to bat around Shikhar Dhawan. Dhawan has paced his innings brilliantly in the tournament, he’s a world-class batter,” said Hussey.

With two wins and a loss in three games, PBKS are placed sixth in the standings with four points. They will next play defending champions Gujarat Titans at home on April 13.

–IANS

bc/ak

Entertainment Today

