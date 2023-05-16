scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: When Shubman is in his rhythm; he plays pure cricketing shots, says Harbhajan

By Agency News Desk

Ahmedabad, May 16 (IANS) Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has lauded the batting style of Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill, who hit his maiden IPL century in the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday night has been a force to reckon with in the ongoing season.

The 23-year-old Gill sizzled with his maiden IPL ton (101 off 58), hitting 13 fours and a six and was ably supported by Sai Sudharsan 47(36) to help GT put on a competitive 188/9 after a lion-hearted Bhuvneshwar had picked up his second IPL fifer (5/31).

Shami (4/21) then ripped through the SRH top order and Mohit (4/24) scythed through the middle-order as the away team overcame a fighting effort from Heinrich Klaasen (64 off 44) to restrict SRH to 154/9 and become the first team to qualify for the Play-offs.

“The speciality of Shubman Gill is that he has all kinds of shots and he chooses his shots according to the situation. When Shubman is in his rhythm, he plays pure cricketing shots and this is a testimony to how strong his batting coaching has been. He doesn’t play random shots. It’s a great feeling to watch Shubman’s straight dives and pull shots,” Harbhajan told Star Sports.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar also lavished praise on this cricketer from Punjab and his ability to read the ball well.

“Gill has a lot of time to play shots. The reason for this is that he reads the ball well and then decides on his shot. Gill is in the right balance and his head position is good while playing any shot, and he also executes it well,” said Gavaskar.

Defending champions Gujarat Titans still have a game to go, but with nine wins in 13 matches, they have already confirmed their spot in the top two. The Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last league match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 21.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Google Bard's new update improves summaries, sourcing
Next article
Google's pre-written texts to tackle suicide, aid people to ask for help
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Google's pre-written texts to tackle suicide, aid people to ask for help

Technology

Google Bard's new update improves summaries, sourcing

Technology

Kia to build new EV plant in Mexico, likely to invest $1 bn

News

T-Series and Luv Films’ ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ Dominates Top 50 Spotify India list with Three Chart-Topping Songs

News

Payal Dev gives a late 90’s melody essence in her new single ‘Kam Toh Nahi’ ft. Digangana Suryavanshi and Rohit Purohit

News

Vivek Agnihotri points guns at B'wood again, says 'Bollywood killing Bollywood'

News

Why Gulshan Devaiah is called an 'encyclopedia' by his 'Dahaad' co-stars

Sports

IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav can bat permanently at No. 3 for Mumbai Indians, says Sehwag

News

Javier Bardem speaks about playing King Triton in 'The Little Mermaid'

News

Sam Asghari lashes out at documentary on Britney Spears's troubled life

Technology

Enigma to launch 6 high-speed electric 2-wheelers by year-end

Technology

India Inc gives 2% stipend hike in FY23, Chennai leads

News

Shruti Haasan to be guest of honour at gender parity conference in Cannes

Sports

Alcaraz's loss against Marozsan at Italian Open changes the battle for World No. 1

News

‘Fast X’ star Vin Diesel gifted his son the car from Toretto garage’

News

Ram Charan's fans beat up man over disrespectful comments against actor's wife

Health & Lifestyle

Death toll in TN hooch tragedy rises to 19

Health & Lifestyle

Mpox viruses relatively stable on surfaces for several days: Study

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US