IPL 2023: Yash Dhull handed debut cap as Mumbai Indians win toss, elect to bowl first against Delhi Capitals

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Delhi Capitals in match 16 of IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

Both Mumbai and Delhi have been winless in the tournament till now and are placed at ninth and tenth position respectively in the points table. Tuesday’s game offers one of the two teams to get their first win of IPL 2023.

After winning the toss, Rohit said Australia pacer Riley Meredith comes into the playing eleven in place of batter Tristan Stubbs, with fast bowler Jofra Archer still not available for Tuesday’s clash.

“We batted in the first two games, didn’t do well enough. The pitch looks dry and probably take some turn and dew might also be a factor tonight. We will see how it goes. When the chips are down you need the senior players to stand up,” he said.

Delhi skipper David Warner said left-arm fast-bowler Mustafizur Rahman comes in for left-handed batter Rilee Rossouw and right-handed batter Yash Dhull, India’s U19 World Cup winning captain in 2022, makes his IPL debut by replacing pacer Khaleel Ahmed.

“We would have done the same thing. It’s a dry surface – completely different to the surface we played on last night (in last home game against Gujarat Titans). For me, it’s about finding the rhythm.”

“As a whole group, we have to work harder and sharper. All the boys are up and about, we gotta adapt to the situations and pumped to be playing in front of the home ground,” he added.

Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (captain), Manish Pandey, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel (wicketkeeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje and Mustafizur Rahman

Substitutes: Mukesh Kumar, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Praveen Dubey and Ishant Sharma

Mumbai Indians: Cameron Green, Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Mohammad Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla and Riley Meredith

Substitutes: Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Arjun Tendulkar and Ramandeep Singh

–IANS

nr/cs