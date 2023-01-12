scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin hold Hyderabad to 1-1 draw

By News Bureau

Hyderabad, Jan 12 (IANS) Chennaiyin FC played out a 1-1 draw against Hyderabad FC in a Hero Indian Super League 2022-23 match at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, here on Thursday.

After a barren first-half, in-form striker Petar Sliskovic hit the opening goal of the match for Chennaiyin in the 57th minute before Bartholomew Ogbeche converted a penalty kick to level the scores in the 87th minute.

The Croatian star Sliskovic became the joint top-scorer in the on-going season by scoring his eighth goal.

Looking to dominate the proceedings, both the sides began with a similar 4-2-3-1 formation, controlling the midfield areas. However, Chennaiyin looked more impressive amongst the two as they consistently kept taking the ball into the opposition box, piling up the pressure on Hyderabad defenders with their quick combinations and speed.

It was Sliskovic, who broke the deadlock in the third quarter with a blazing header to put Chennaiyin 1-0 ahead in the game from another Aakash Sangwan delivery from the corner.

However, Hyderabad made a comeback just three minutes before the final whistle when Ogbeche struck the equaliser from the spot after Vafa Hakhamaneshi brought down Javier Siverio in the box.

Thomas Brdaric’s men will now return home to face ATK Mohun Bagan on January 21 whereas Hyderabad take on East Bengal FC in an away fixture on January 20.

–IANS

cs

Previous article
‘Ponniyin Selvan-1’ star Aishwarya Lekshmi clears the air about Arjun Das
Next article
Mitchell Santner to lead New Zealand in T20Is against India, Lister earns maiden call-up
This May Also Interest You
Technology

After Singapore, Twitter likely to vacate India offices

News

'Bold attire' row: Uorfi Javed gives statement to Mumbai Police

News

When John Larroquette got paid in weed to narrate 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre'

Technology

Voice automation startup Skit.ai lays off over 115 people, mostly in India (Ld)

Technology

From being 'mildly terrifying' to doing homework, is ChatGPT a boon or curse?

Technology

ChatGPT helps hackers write malicious codes to steal your personal data

Technology

The change and challenges heralded by ChatGPT (IANS Opinion)

Technology

What exactly is ChatGPT? Is it the tech world's new Frankenstein?

Sports

JSW Sports signs India's Kabaddi star Pawan Sehrawat

Sports

Continental Europe lead Great Britain & Ireland 3-2 after Day 1 in Hero Cup

Sports

Defending champion Bugatha eyes Asian Games qualification

Technology

Apple releases music, TV, Devices apps on Microsoft Store

Technology

Microsoft enables AI chatbots to empower knowledge workers, creative souls

News

Chilled beer, lunch, talking films: Anubhav Sinha unwinds with fellow directors

News

Allison Williams wants a sequel to surprise hit 'M3GAN'

News

Balakrishna celebrates Sankranti in Chandrababu's native village

Sports

U19 Women's T20 WC: Bangladesh open tournament by stunning Australia, UAE begin with win over Scotland

News

James Gunn shoots down speculations of Jacob Elordi playing Superman

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Netherlands beat Malaysia 4-0 in opener

Technology

2022 was 5th warmest year on record, situation alarming: NASA

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US