scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Japan Open: Lakshya storms into third semis of the year; Prannoy, Satwik-Chirag crash out (Ld)

By Agency News Desk

Tokyo (Japan), July 28 (IANS) Canada Open 2023 winner Lakshya Sen stormed into his third successive semifinal on the BWF World Tour but India suffered twin setbacks as top singles player H.S Prannoy and the in-form men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty crashed out in the quarterfinals of the Japan Open here on Friday.

Lakshya, who reached the semifinals of the US Open before losing to All-England 2023 champion Li Shi Feng, defeated Koki Watanabe of Japan in straight games, 21-15, 21-19 in a 47-minute clash on Court 2 at the Yoyogi 1st Gymnasium in the Japanese capital.

Prannoy failed to take advantage of 15-12 in the second game after winning the first and lost a hard-fought battle with top seed Viktor Axelsen of Denmark as he went down in the quarterfinals, 21-19, 18-21, 8-21 in 76 minutes.

In the men’s doubles quarterfinal, the third-seeded combine of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty went down to Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin of the Chinese Taipei, losing in three sets 15-21, 25-23, 16-21 in a 70-minute encounter.

The world No. 13 Lakshya Sen, who defeated China’s Li Shi Feng in the final to win the Canada Open a couple of weeks back, kept the Indian flag flying in this BWF World Tour Super 750 event with a commanding performance against home-favourite Koki Watanabe.

The Commonwealth Games gold medallist continued his superb run on the tour and will face the winner between Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn and Jonatan Christie of Indonesia for a place in the summit clash.

Prannoy, the other Indian shuttler to reach the men’s singles quarterfinals, stunned top-seed and former World Champion Axelsen of Denmark by winning the opening game of their quarterfinals clash.

Prannoy trailed Axelsen 1-5 after the Dane won four points in a row in the first game. Prannoy reduced the margin to 3-6 but maintained the edge of 17-12 before Prannoy won five consecutive points to tie the score 17-17. Axelsen surged ahead to 19-17 before Prannoy won four points in a row to win the first game.

The 31-year-old Prannoy jumped to a 5-0 lead in the second game and extended it to 7-1 as he maintained his advantage and looked on course to win the match and improve his 2-6 head-to-head disadvantage against Axelsen. However, the Danish shuttler fought back to reduce it to 7-5 and then to went on to level the scores at 15-15. Axelsen won four points in a row from 17-l to win the second game 21-18.

Axelsen, the Tokyo Olympic Games gold medallist, took advantage from 4-4 and won eight consecutive points to take a 12-5 lead. Though Prannoy tried to come back, his fight was over by that time and Axelsen went on to win the game and match.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Sharma brave Mumbai's heavy rains for a romantic sequence in ‘ShivShakti’
Next article
Akshay Oberoi wraps up ‘Illegal’ Season 3 shoot
This May Also Interest You
News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Pooja Bhatt chides Aashika for not doing duties properly

News

Samuel L Jackson, Uma Thurman reunite with ‘The Kill Room’, set for Sep 28 release

Sports

Papua New Guinea clinch qualification for 2024 Men's T20 World Cup

News

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra hold hands, as they leave for her birthday vacay and drops adorable selfie from the airport

News

Akshay Oberoi wraps up ‘Illegal’ Season 3 shoot

News

Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Sharma brave Mumbai's heavy rains for a romantic sequence in ‘ShivShakti’

Sports

'Hopefully, this will not happen for Asian Games', says national coach after wushu team is withdrawn from World University Games over 'stapled visas'

News

Guru Randhawa says 'You Talking to Me?' is an ode to Hollywood legend Robert De Niro

News

Rajveer Deol, Paloma shine in new poster of their debut film ‘Dono’

Technology

Just 4.5 minutes of vigorous activity daily may reduce cancer risk: Study

News

‘Dune 2' likely to be indefinitely delayed as Hollywood strikes intensify

Fashion and Lifestyle

Janhvi Kapoor steals the show in an electric blue lehenga at the rampwalk

Technology

China's FAST telescope okays 6,400 observation hours for global scientists

Technology

Artifact's new AI feature to let users listen to news in Snoop Dogg's voice

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Aged 40, Indian pacer Sreesanth loves to run-in hard and deliver goods for his team

News

Zayn Khan calls 'Aashiqana' co-actor Khushi Dubey, his 'family'

Health & Lifestyle

‘Take steps to verify certificates of doctors in state run hospitals,’ Kerala HC asks govt

News

Aditya Narayan says, he achieved a lot from ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US