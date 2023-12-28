Jr Artistic Gymnastic National: Uttar Pradesh emerged victorious in men's team category

Bhubaneswar, Dec 28 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh clinched Gold, Maharashtra secured Silver and West Bengal bagged Bronze in the men’s team category on Day 1 of the Junior National Championship at the Gymnastics Centre, Kalinga Stadium.

Uttar Pradesh posted an all-around score of 278.40, Maharashtra accumulated a total of 274.25 and West Bengal recorded 268.80 points to secure podium finishes in the men’s category. Odisha secured fourth place with a total of 267.00 points, while Delhi finished fifth with 253.95 points.

In the individual all-around ranking, Uttar Pradesh’s Pranav Mishra finished on top with a total of 71.55 points. He recorded 12.65 points on the Floor Exercise, 10.90 on Pommel Horse, 12.60 on Rings, 12.15 on Vault, 11.65 on Parallel Bars and 11.60 on Horizontal Bar.

Maharashtra’s Aaryan Davande finished in second position with a total of 70.15 points, recording 11.70 points on Floor Exercise, 10.95 on Pommel Horse, 11.70 on Rings, 13.05 on Vault, 11.25 on Parallel Bars and 11.50 on Horizontal Bar.

Odisha’s Alok Kumar finished in third position. He posted an all-around score of 68.90 on the back of Floor Exercise (11.75), Pommel Horse (10.60), Rings (11.80), Vault (12.35), Parallel Bars (11.05) and Horizontal Bar (11.35).

