scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Jr Women's Hockey League: Pritam Siwach, Sports Authority of Gujarat, Citizen Hockey XI and Har Academy win pool matches

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy Sonepat, Sports Authority of Gujarat Hockey Academy, Citizen Hockey XI, Har Hockey Academy and Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy won their respective preliminary round matches on Day 5 of the 3rd Khelo India Junior Women’s Hockey League (Phase- 1) here on Saturday.

khushi and Diksha starred with four and three goals respectively as Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat beat HIM Academy 11-0 in the first match of the day in Pool A.

The goal scorers for Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat were Diksha (2’, 22’, 26’), Vanshika (20’, 41), Khushi (33’, 40’, 44’, 55’), Manjinder (38’), and Ekta (52’).

The second match in Pool A saw Sports Authority of Gujarat Hockey Academy beat Raja Karan Hockey Academy 2-0. Sushila Pawar (36’) opened the account for Sports Authority of Gujarat Hockey Academy, followed by a goal from Roshni Gavit (47’) to seal the win for her team.

Citizen Hockey XI beat Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy 4-1 in the third match of the day in Pool A. The goals for Citizen Hockey XI were scored by Nandini Yadav (35’), Sana (48’, 52’), and Laxmi Kumari (50’). While Pooja (41’) converted from a penalty corner for Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy but to no avail.

The fourth match of the day saw Har Hockey Academy beat Salute Hockey Academy 13-2 in Pool B. Captain Pooja (5’), Pinki (3’, 11’, 24’), Sukhpreet Kaur (19’, 36’), Manisha (29’), Seema Rani (35’, 35’), Manju (39’), Ishika (40’, 60’), and Kirty (44’) scored to give Har Hockey Academy a commanding lead. Himanshi (16’, 57’) scored two goals for Salute Hockey Academy.

SAI Bal beat Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta 10-0 in the fifth match of the day. Captain Himanshi (6’, 9’, 21’) led the show with a hattrick, while Suneeta Kumari (2’), Anandita Toppo (14’), Dewgi Kandir (15’), Ashima Rout (18’, 28’), and Gedala Gayathri (38’, 52’) scored as well to seal the victory for SAI Bal.

The last match of the day from Pool B saw Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy defeat Republican Sports Club 8-1. Sukhjeet Kaur (1’, 53’, 56’) scored for Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy in the very first minute, followed by goals from Namneet Kaur (5’, 22’, 29’), Harleen Kaur (7’), and Daljeet Kaur (57’) to secure three points from the game. Minakshi Pandey (18’) scored the lone goal for Republican Sports Club.

–IANS

bsk

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
EV firm Cruise agrees to reduce robotaxi fleet after crash in US
This May Also Interest You
Technology

EV firm Cruise agrees to reduce robotaxi fleet after crash in US

Sports

ICC launches vibrant mascot for Men's ODI World Cup in India, to engage next-generation cricket fans

Technology

Amazon Alexa accused of ‘sexist’ reply to question about the Lionesses

Sports

Indian jr women’s hockey team goes down against Germany 1-3 in 4-Nations Tournament

Sports

Shooting World C'ship: Mehuli Ghosh wins bronze and Paris Olympic quota in Women’s 10m Air Rifle

News

‘Do Patti’ featuring Kajol and Kriti Sanon kick-start production

Sports

World Athletics Championships: Avinash Sable, male race walkers disappoint on first day

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Bodoland FC end campaign with historic win over Odisha FC

Technology

SpaceX upgrades Starship, Super Heavy booster for impending flight

Sports

Australia’s Usman Khawaja aiming to tick three boxes for continuing to play Test cricket

News

Why Abhishek Bachchan would have probably not done the film (Ghoomer)

Sports

Arsene Wenger to visit India in October to launch FIFA-AIFF academy, informs AIFF

News

Britney Spears furiously refuses to part amid ongoing divorce battle

Sports

ICC launches vibrant mascot duo to engage next generation of cricket fans

News

Mona Singh shares BTS pics of Bulbul on ‘Made In Heaven 2’ set

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Mumbai City in quarters with dominant win over Indian Navy

Technology

Microsoft lists Ottawa Food Bank as tourist destination, says 'human', not AI error

Fashion & Lifestyle

Madonna says ‘It’s great to be alive’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US