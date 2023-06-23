scorecardresearch
Jr Women's World Cup: India drawn in Pool C, to open campaign against Canada

Santiago, June 23 (IANS) Newly-crowned Junior Women’s Asia Cup winner India have been placed in Group C along with Belgium, Canada and Germany in the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup Chile 2023 and will open their campaign against Canada on the opening day of the event on November 29.

India are among the 16 teams that have been drawn into four groups of four teams each in the event that will be played from November 29 to December 10.

The event involving the 16 best female junior teams in the world will be played on the new fields of Santiago’s National Stadium.

The Official Launch of the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup Chile 2023 took place on Thursday at the headquarters of the Chilean Olympic Committee.

Pool A comprises Australia, Chile, the Netherlands and South Africa while Pool B has Argentina, South Korea, Spain and Zimbabwe. Pool D includes England, Japan, New Zealand and the United States.

After battling Canada on the first day of the event, India will take on Germany in their second match on December 1 and will end their league engagements against Belgium on the next day.

