Junior Shooting World Cup: Sainyam gives India a golden start in Germany

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) Chandigarh youngster Sainyam ensured India a golden start in the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Junior in Suhl, Germany, finishing atop the podium in the womens 10m air pistol competition.

Sainyam shot 238 in the final to leave South Korea’s Kim Minseo behind in second place. The Korean shot 236.0 for silver while the bronze went to Chinese Taip’i’s Liu Heng Yu, who bowed after the 22nd shot of the 24-shot final, with a score of 216.9, 0.2 behind the Korean at that stage.

In other results, I’dia’s Suruchi Inder Singh also reached the w’men’s pistol final, finishing sixth with a score of 154.1. Amit Sharma in the junior’men’s 10m air pistol, was the lone Indian finalist in the event and finished fourth to miss out on a coveted medal. Italian Luca Arrighi won gold in the event.

Among the other Indians in the fray, Urva Chaudhary finished 26th in’women’s air pistol with a qualification round score of 560. Sainyam had qualified third with 571 while Suruchi was fifth in qualifying with 571 as well.

In men’s pistol events, Abhinav Chaudhary came close to the top eights with a qualification round score of 570, placing him ninth. Shubham Bisla, the third Indian contender, was 13th having shot a score of 568.

The junior men’s and women’s skeet qualification rounds also began today. Ritu Raj Bundela, Abhay Singh Sekhon and Munek Battula are in contention in men’s skeet while Raiza Dhillon, Mufaddal Zara Deesawala and Sanjan Sood are carrying Indian hopes in women’s skeet.

Competition day two Sunday has four finals on the roster including both the Mixed Team Rifle and Pistol

The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Rahul Bheke extends Mumbai City FC stay by one year
KIUG 2022: Panjab University regain crown as Guru Nanak Dev University fall short on final day
