Keemo Paul, Gudakesh Motie earn spots in West Indies squad for ODI WC Qualifiers

By Agency News Desk

St. John’s (Antigua & Barbuda), May 12 (IANS) Allrounder Keemo Paul and left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie, who last played in ODIs in July against India in Trinidad, have earned spots in the West Indies squad for all-important Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier set to begin from June 18 in Zimbabwe.

“Paul is a three-dimensional player, who can bowl the new ball effectively, he’s dynamic in the outfield and he can also make vital runs. He is now fully recovered from injury and with his skill set, we see him as a potential match-winner for us.”

“Motie was excellent in the Test matches in Zimbabwe earlier this year, where he took 19 wickets, and we anticipate similar conditions for the qualifiers. We believe he will again relish the chance to bowl in those conditions. He is also a capable batsman and good in the outfield.”

“The team played well in South Africa earlier this year when we drew the ODI Series 1-1 under the new captain. We were encouraged by that display and we expect them to continue to grow and create that synergy,” said chief selector Desmond Haynes in an official statement by Cricket West Indies (CWI).

West Indies have gone through the Qualifiers in 2018 to secure their ticket to the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England. Now this time, they need to finish as the top two teams to qualify for the main ODI World Cup to be held in India in October-November.

“We see this as a crucial tournament as we look to secure one of the two places left in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. Therefore, we have selected a balanced team which we believe is well equipped to get the job done in the conditions we anticipate in Zimbabwe.”

“It will be a challenging tournament, it will be intense and competitive, there is no doubt about that. In speaking to the players, they are fully aware of the job at hand. We are happy with the preparations and the mindset of the players, and everyone is clear about their roles in the squad,” added Haynes.

CWI also said players playing in the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be given a short break ahead of the Qualifiers, which means they won’t take part in the three ODIs against fellow qualifying tournament competitors UAE in Sharjah.

In the squad named for the series against the UAE to be held on June 5, 7 and 9, four uncapped — left-handed batter Alick Athanaze, all-rounders Kavem Hodge, Dominic Drakes and Akeem Jordan have been included.

“For the matches against the UAE in Sharjah, this presents a chance for some other players who are not in the squad for the qualifiers, to get an opportunity at the international level as we look to expose more players,” concluded Haynes.

West Indies World Cup Qualifier Squad: Shai Hope (captain), Rovman Powell (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd

West Indies squad for UAE ODIs: Shai Hope (captain), Brandon King (vice-captain), Alick Athanaze, Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Dominic Drakes, Kavem Hodge, Akeem Jordan, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas

