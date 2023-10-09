scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Kenya's Kiptum breaks marathon world record in Chicago

By Agency News Desk

Chicago, Oct 9 (IANS) Kenya’s 23-year-old Kelvin Kiptum won Chicago Marathon in a world-record time of two hours and 35 seconds.

Some 49,000 professional and amateur runners from all U.S. states and more than 100 countries and regions hit the road in Grant Park for the 45th edition of the annual Chicago Marathon, reports Xinhua.

Sifan Hassan from the Netherlands won the women’s race in 2:13:44, the second-fastest women’s time in marathon history and a Chicago course record.

First run in 1977, the Chicago Marathon has been the stage for five world records, several national records and countless personal bests.

The route starts and finishes in Grant Park and runs through 29 of the city’s neighborhoods.

–IANS

cs

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Indian robotic surgeon among 3 winners of top global robotic surgery competition
Next article
UEFA postpones Israel-Switzerland Euro 2024 qualifier
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US