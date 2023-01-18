scorecardresearch
Khel Mahakumbh will bring new operations: Modi

By News Bureau

Basti (UP), Jan 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the Khel

Mahakumbh would give new opportunities for local sportspersons to fly.

Inaugurating the event virtually, he said, “I am an MP from Kashi. Even there, a series of such sports events has begun. By organising such Khel Mahakumbh at several places and organising MP sports events, MPs are working to build the future of the new generation. Such events motivate athletes to grow.”

The Prime Minister said that young athletes who perform well at Sansad Khel Mahakumbh are being selected for further training at the Sports Authority of India’s training centres which will benefit the country’s youth power.

“Such events in sports motivate athletes to grow. In this Mahakumbh, over 40,000 youths are participating. Another speciality of Sansad Khel Mahakumbh is that our daughters are participating in it in large numbers. I am confident that the daughters of Basti, Purvanchal, UP and the country will similarly show their strength in national and international competitions.”

Praising India woman’s team opener Shafali Verma, the Prime Minister said, “A few days back, we saw how Shafali Verma gave a terrific performance in the Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup. Shafali hit five consecutive fours and a six in the last ball of the over, scoring 26 runs in one over. Such talent resides in every corner of India.”

Further, the Prime Minister mentioned that there was a time when sports were considered an extra-curricular activity.

“It was considered separate from education, only a mode of passing time. Children were taught the same. So, generation after generation a mindset developed in the society that sports are not that important. This mindset caused a big loss to the country. Innumerable youths and unaccountable talent remained away from the field. In the last 8-9 years, the country has left behind this old mindset and worked to create a better environment for sports,” he said.

–IANS

amita/shb/

Kriti Sanon fans drool over her hot-bod avatar in Shehzada
'Class' trailer unfolds an elite school drama
