Khelo India Jr women’s hockey league kickstarts in Delhi

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) The third edition of Khelo India Junior’s Women’s Hockey League was successfully launched on Sunday at the Major Dhyan Chand stadium, here.

Arjuna Award winner and 1972 Olympics bronze medalist Ashok Dhyanchand was the chief guest.

A total of 13 teams around India are competing in the tournament which started today and will go on until August 22. The second phase is immediately also scheduled from August 24 to September 2 respectively.

“The concept of the Khelo India women’s tournament is very good and we are into the third edition. Hockey is the pride of the country and this tournament fulfils our dream to make more podium finishes everywhere. It is the perfect platform for our young athletes, especially the sub junior and junior girls who are doing so well. All the talented players from here will get selected to play for the nation and there cannot be a better stepping stone,” mentioned Ashok Dhyan Chand.

The main purpose of these Khelo India Women’s leagues is to not only strengthen the domestic competition structure and the talent identification but also to empower the girl athlete to compete and find her footing in sports as a career.

The Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, under the Sports for Women component of Khelo India Scheme, had organised two editions of the competition in 2021-22 and 2022-23. The Women’s Leagues witnessed more than 250 competitions with participation of more than 23,000 women athletes across various age groups. The Khelo India Women’s Leagues were held in more than 50 cities located across 26 States/UTs.

Agency News Desk
