scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Kim Garth to return to Ireland as Australia rest Megan Schutt for women's ODI series

By Agency News Desk

Sydney June 30 (IANS) Dublin-born fast bowler Kim Garth has been named in a strong Australian women’s squad which will return to Ireland for a bilateral ODI series for the first time since 2015.

Australia and Ireland will play three ODIs across six days in Dublin as part of the ICC Women’s Championship.

Cricket Australia’s National Selection Panel (NSP) has named a 14-player squad for the upcoming Women’s ODI Tour of Ireland and included Garth, who made her senior debut for Ireland as a 14-year-old and played 114 internationals before moving to Australia in 2020 to pursue a career as a professional cricketer.

“Kim Garth has had a remarkable cricketing journey to this point of her career. She’s worked incredibly hard to earn her place on this tour and there’s no doubt it will be a unique experience for her,” CA’s Head of Performance (Women’s Cricket) and National Selector, Shawn Flegler said.

Fast bowler Megan Schutt will be rested following the women’s Ashes, while Heather Graham will remain in England and link up with the Australian squad after the Australia A series.

Flegler said that they are excited about returning to Ireland after a long break.

“While our players and staff are squarely focused on retaining the Ashes at present, there is excitement about returning to Ireland for the ODI series in the coming weeks,” Flegler was quoted as saying by Cricket Australia in a statement.

“Taking on an emerging Ireland team in their home conditions will be a great challenge for our team off the back of an Ashes campaign.”

“Megan Schutt will return to Australia at the conclusion of the Ashes as part of a managed period of preparation for a full summer schedule,” Flegler said.

Australia Squad:

Alyssa Healy (Captain), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.

Fixtures

July 23: First ODI, Castle Avenue, Dublin

July 25: Second ODI, Castle Avenue, Dublin

July 28: Third ODI, Castle Avenue, Dublin

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sonam Kapoor: My idea is to do two pieces of content every year!
Next article
Long Covid not a single condition, symptoms can change over time: Study
This May Also Interest You
News

Kevin Costner’s estranged wife leaves town with kids amid divorce drama

Technology

Long Covid not a single condition, symptoms can change over time: Study

News

Sonam Kapoor: My idea is to do two pieces of content every year!

Technology

Exploring the enchanting 'Oasis Green' colour variant of realme 11 Pro Series: A captivating blend of nature & tech

News

Travis Scott will not face criminal charges in Astroworld tragedy

Sports

Ashes 2023: Australia sweat on Lyon's injury as off-spinner faces lengthy time on sidelines

Technology

Female job seekers at Bill Gates' private office asked sexually explicit questions: Report

Technology

Samsung SDI finishes all-solid-state battery pilot line, samples due in H2: CEO

Sports

Mallorca Championships: Eubanks reaches first ATP semifinal as Lopez plays final match on Tour

Technology

Lina Khan's FTC to file major anti-trust lawsuit against Amazon: Report

Technology

Good Capital launches $50 mn fund to back startups leveraging AI

Technology

Microsoft announces AI-powered shopping tools in Bing, Edge

Sports

Eastbourne International: Tommy Paul overcomes Wolf in all-American clash to reach semis

Sports

ODI World Cup Qualifiers: Sri Lanka bring in Madushanka to replace injured Chameera

Technology

Meta planning to let EU users download apps through Facebook ads

Sports

CLOSE-IN: Team's pre-WC’23 schedule shows fiasco reigns Indian cricket (IANS column)

Technology

Niantic lays off 230 workers, cancels NBA, Marvel games

Sports

Ashes 2023: Nathan Lyon limps off the field after suffering right calf injury while fielding (ld)

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US