KIUG 2022, table tennis: Delhi University girls secure quarterfinal berth

Lucknow, May 24 (IANS) Delhi University’s girls became the first outfit to ensure themselves a quarterfinal berth in table tennis event at the Khelo India University Games 2022 at the BBD Badminton Hall, here on Wednesday.

Though the DU girls had an easy outing against Jadavpur University, winning the match 3-0, they got stretched by SRM University, Chennai.

DU girls won 3-1, but not before V. Kowshika took Trisha Gogoi the distance and then Tisha Kohli tripped to put the burden back on Vanshika Bhargava, who won both her singles to see their team through.

Vanshika beat Kavyashree Baskar, a national-level player, 11-8, 11-6, 11-8 to provide a lead in their second-round match. Trisha Gogoi struggled before defeating a tenacious V. Kowshika 11-8, 14-12, 4-11, 6-11, 11-2. But Tisha Kohli lost in a tough battle 6-11, 12-10, 6-11, 11-2, 8-11. Vanshika, yet again, was up to the task and beat a resistant Kowshika 11-3, 4-11, 13-11, 7-11, 11-9.

In a second-round match, Anannya Arup Basak led the charge against the University of Madras and helped Chitkara University win 3-2. Anannya won both her singles, first against Shruthi Ramkumar 3-1 and then beating Nithyashree Mani 3-2 (7-11, 8-11. 16-14, 11-3, 11-8). The third game turned the results in favour of Anannya. Lakshita Narang won the last rubber, beating Shruti 10-12, 11-8, 9-11, 11-5, 11-6.

In other matches, Jadavpur University beat Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji University 3-2 and Chandigarh University triumphed over Savitribai Phule University 3-1 to strengthen their case in respective groups.

The men’s team have played a round each, while the girls, who have played two rounds on Wednesday, have one more round on Thursday before the quarter-final draw takes place.

Results (Rounds 1):

Men:

Group A: Chitkara University bt Adamas University 3-1; SRM University bt Savtribai Phule University 3-0.

Group B: VELS University w/o from Mizoram University 3-0; Chandigarh University bt SAGE University 3-0.

Group C: Punjabi University bt University of Madras 3-2; University of Mumbai bt University of North Bengal 3-1.

Group D: Gujarat University bt University of Delhi 3-0; Lalit Narayan Mithila University bt Osmania University 3-1.

Women: (Rounds 1):

Group A: University of Madras bt University of Rajasthan 3-0; Chitkara University bt Lalit Narayan Mithila University 3-1.

Group B: SRM University bt Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji University 3-0; University of Delhi bt Jadavpur University 3-0.

Group C: Savitribai Phule University bt Osmania University 3-1; Chandigarh University bt University of Calcutta 3-2.

Group D: Panjab University bt Nathibai Damodar University 3-1; Adamas University bt Jain University 3-1.

–IANS

ak/