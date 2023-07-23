scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Korea Open: Satwik-Chirag happy with third title of season, want to continue with the momentum

By Agency News Desk

Yeosu (South Korea), July 23 (IANS) India’s men’s doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy expressed happiness on winning their third BWF Super 500 title of their career and especially at the way they played throughout the week in the Korea Open badminton championship.

Asian Champions Satwik and Chirag came from behind to beat World No. 1 Indonesian duo Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto 17-21, 21-13, 21-14 in a thrilling three-game final on Sunday.

Satwik and Chirag, the world No. 3 pair, made a slow start to the match and fell 19-10 behind. They picked up their game as the match progressed and continued chipping away at the Indonesian pair’s lead but it was a bit too late to salvage the opening game.

In the second game, the Indians made a much better start and took an 11-8 lead going into the interval. They upped the ante after the restart and forced a decider.

“The way we played today in the finals, didn’t start that well but happy that we could win that second game and keep the momentum until the very end and yes, extremely happy that we could win the consecutive titles after the Indonesia Open,” Chirag Shetty said after the match.

With this win, Satwik and Chirag have now beaten Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto in three of their five head-to-head clashes.

The result also means Satwik and Chirag have won their last five finals on the BWF World Tour. The Indian pair last lost a title decider at the French Open 2019 against another Indonesian pair, Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo.

Though they have had a fine season so far, Satwik said he was happy with their play and overall performance in the Korea Open.

“It’s been pretty good week for us. We played some amazing badminton throughout the week here and I am happy with the performance today,” he said.

Satwik said that they would like to continue with the momentum in next week’s Japan Open and subsequent tournaments this season.

“We want to continue with the same momentum next week at Japan Open so we’ll go back now, rest and focus again. Thank you for all the support,” Satwiksairaj Rankireddy said.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Cillian Murphy says his sex scenes with Florence Pugh in 'Oppenheimer' are 'perfect'
Next article
Cher announces business venture away from music industry
This May Also Interest You
News

Cher announces business venture away from music industry

News

Cillian Murphy says his sex scenes with Florence Pugh in 'Oppenheimer' are 'perfect'

Sports

ISSF Shooting: Men’s Trap Team wins silver on penultimate day of Junior World Championships

Health & Lifestyle

Parents' psychiatric diagnosis rises risk of premature birth: Study

News

Voice actors raise strong concerns about overuse of artificial intelligence at Comic Con

News

Shubhangi Atre wants her kids to cultivate their individuality

News

Anupam Kher meets Mohan Agashe, talks about friendship that has stood test of time

Technology

Apple may not launch iPhone SE 4 in 2024: Report

News

Devdutt Pattanaik questions Oppenheimer’s understanding of Gita

Sports

Ashes 2023: Cruel if England don't get the opportunity to win Test, says Michael Atherton

Review

Movie Review | Oppenheimer | Christopher Nolan masterfully conveys Oppenheimer’s triumph & tragedy

News

Drake calls out fan who threw vape at him during New York gig

Technology

Android 14 may soon bring SMS via satellite feature

News

Children deserve parents' undivided attention, says Yogesh Tripathi

Sports

India will have to aim for quick wickets on Day Four to wrap West Indies innings quickly, says Zaheer Khan

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Netherlands edge debutant Portugal 1-0 in Group E clash

Sports

Australia's Heather Graham ruled out of Ireland ODIs; Tess Flintoff named replacement

Feature

Gender compliant movies: Dream on

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US