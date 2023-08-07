scorecardresearch
Kylian Mbappe will not train with PSG's first team squad amid contract stand-off

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Kylian Mbappe will not train with the Paris Saint-Germain first-team squad when they step up preparations on Monday for the start of the Ligue 1 season as his contract dispute with the club continues.

PSG begin their French title defence at home to Lorient on Saturday and it is understood Mbappe will train with the ‘loft’ group rather than the ‘A’ training group, which is players who could feature for the first team, BBC reported.

The 24-year-old French captain, who still has one year remaining on his contract, is unwilling to renew his contract with the club. Therefore, PSG is eager to prevent losing Mbappe on a free transfer and, as a result, they have put him up for sale to secure a transfer fee.

As a result, the French star was also left out of the PSG squad for the pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea.

He subsequently refused any discussion with the representatives of the Saudi Arabia’s most successful club Al Hilal, made a world record offer of 259 million pounds (300 million euro) for French striker.

