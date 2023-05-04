scorecardresearch
La Liga: Atletico Madrid move second in standings; Getafe win but remain in relegation zone

By Agency News Desk

Madrid (Spain), May 4 (IANS) Atletico Madrid climbed above neighbours Real Madrid into second place in La Liga thanks to a 5-1 win at home to Cadiz on Wednesday night.

Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring in the second minute after taking a pass from Yannick Carrasco before scoring with a shot to the far post on Wednesday night.

Griezmann doubled his tally for the night in the 27th minute with another excellent goal, scoring at the near post from the edge of the penalty area after exchanging passes with Thomas Lemar, reports Xinhua.

Alvaro Morata netted Atletico’s third of the game at the start of the second half on a pass from Mario Hermoso, and Carrasco scored a penalty in the 56th minute — the first penalty Atletico have been awarded all season.

Lozano pulled a goal back for Cadiz with 19 minutes left to play, but Nahuel Molina quickly re-established Atletico’s four-goal lead.

Jose Bordalas’ return to Getafe saw his side claim a vital 1-0 win at home to Celta Vigo, thanks to Enes Unal’s second-minute penalty after he had been clipped in the Celta penalty area.

Joseph Aidoo was sent off in the 76th minute to leave Celta with 10 men for the closing minutes of the game.

With the win, Getafe are level on points with Valencia, who drew 1-1 at home to Villarreal, but stay in the relegation zone due to goal difference.

Nicolas Jackson continued his scoring run by opening the scoring for Villarreal in the 62nd minute, and after Edinson Cavani saw an effort ruled out for offside, Samuel Lino took advantage of some poor defending to equalize with 18 minutes left to play.

The game leaves Valencia out of the relegation zone, but with plenty of work still to do in the last five games of the season.

Villarreal complicated their chances of qualifying for the Champions League after Real Sociedad’s 2-0 win at home to Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

