La Liga: Late penalties give Barca win, Atletico hit form

Madrid, Feb 18 (IANS) Robert Lewandowski covert a retaken 97th-minute penalty to give FC Barcelona a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo.

Lewandowski had put Barca ahead with an excellent control and right-foot shot in the 44th minute, but Iago Aspas’ deflected effort drew Celta level at the beginning of the second half.

Barca were awarded a penalty in the 92nd minute when Fran Beltran caught Lamine Yamal in the box. Celta keeper Vicente Guaita saved Lewandowski’s initial spot kick, but the VAR showed the keeper had moved off his line and Lewandowski scored his second attempt to give Barca the vital win, reports Xinhua.

Atletico Madrid warmed up for their Champions League visit to Inter Milan with a 5-0 win over Las Palmas, thanks to two goals each from Manuel Llorente and Angel Correa.

Llorente scored in the 14th and 19th minute, with the first goal coming from a Correa backheel and the second after a defensive effort.

Correa beat an offside trap in the first minute of the second half and he netted his second from the penalty spot in the 61st minute, before Memphis Depay ended the rout four minutes from time.

Valencia dominated at home to Sevilla, but were unable to beat visiting keeper, Orjan Nyland, who made several brilliant saves to help his side continue to edge away from the relegation zone.

Cadiz remain winless since September 1 and have gone five games without a goal.

The round of matches began on Friday night with a 1-1 draw between Villarreal and Getafe.

