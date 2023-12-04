Late goals edge Liverpool past Fulham in seven-goal thriller

London, Dec 4 (IANS) Dejan Kulusevski scored a dramatic late equaliser as Tottenham Hotspurs earned a well-deserved point in a six-goal thriller against reigning champions Manchester City.

Having lost the last three matches, Spurs matched the reigning champions stride-for-stride and left the Etihad Stadium with a draw as Kulusevski headed home in the 90th minute to make it 3-3.

It was a match that swung one way then the other throughout with Son-heung Min scoring at both ends inside the first nine minutes. City then edged ahead through Phil Foden, but Giovani Lo Celso then equalised with 20 minutes top go.

City then edged ahead through Phil Foden, but Giovani Lo Celso then equalised with 20 minutes top go.

Substitute Jack Grealish looked to have won the points for the Blues on 81 minutes but Dejan Kulusevski had the last word on 90 minutes, making it 3-3 with a header that skimmed in off the underside of the crossbar.

A third consecutive draw for City leaves them in third following Liverpool’s dramatic 4-3 victory over Fulham, three points behind leaders Arsenal. Spurs remain three points behind City in fifth but climb into the top five, above Newcastle United.

–IANS

bc/